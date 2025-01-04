Sweater of AV
The champions of freedom of the press and free speech strike again. It's kind of hilarious Bozos is such an insecure manlet.
A Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist for the Washington Post has resigned after its editorial page editor rejected a cartoon she created to mock media and tech titans abasing themselves before President-elect Donald Trump. Among the corporate chiefs depicted by Ann Telnaes was Amazon founder and Post owner Jeff Bezos. The episode follows Bezos' decision in October to block publication of a planned endorsement of Vice President Harris over Trump in the waning days of last year's presidential elections.
The inspiration for Telnaes' latest proposed cartoon was the trek by top tech chief executives including Bezos to Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as the seven-figure contributions several promised to make toward his inauguration. She submitted a sketch before Christmas. It was never published.
"I'm very used to being edited," Telnaes tells NPR. "I've never ever, since I've worked for the Post in 2008, been not allowed to comment on certain topics by having cartoons being killed." "We have to have the freedom to say what we want to say," Telnaes adds. "We are visual opinion makers."...."Of course these are businesses, and I understand that, but they own a newspaper and they have an obligation, frankly, to protect the free press. And I think with these tech titan billionaires [and] news executive owners, their actions have an impact on that free press."
Like Apple chief Tim Cook, Zuckerberg, Altman and Bezos have said they would make seven-figure donations to help cover the costs of Trump's second inauguration.
In a statement shared with NPR, Editorial Page Editor David Shipley said he respected Telnaes' contributions to the Post but took issue with her interpretation of events. "Not every editorial judgment is a reflection of a malign force," he said. "My decision was guided by the fact that we had just published a column on the same topic as the cartoon and had already scheduled another column – this one a satire – for publication. The only bias was against repetition."
https://www.npr.org/2025/01/04/nx-s1-5248299/cartoonist-quits-wapo-over-bezos-trump-cartoon-washingtonpost
