Social Pulitzer Prize winning Washington Post cartoonist resigns after Bezos cartoon is blocked

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
44,525
Reaction score
98,063
The champions of freedom of the press and free speech strike again. It's kind of hilarious Bozos is such an insecure manlet.


A Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist for the Washington Post has resigned after its editorial page editor rejected a cartoon she created to mock media and tech titans abasing themselves before President-elect Donald Trump. Among the corporate chiefs depicted by Ann Telnaes was Amazon founder and Post owner Jeff Bezos. The episode follows Bezos' decision in October to block publication of a planned endorsement of Vice President Harris over Trump in the waning days of last year's presidential elections.

The inspiration for Telnaes' latest proposed cartoon was the trek by top tech chief executives including Bezos to Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as the seven-figure contributions several promised to make toward his inauguration. She submitted a sketch before Christmas. It was never published.

"I'm very used to being edited," Telnaes tells NPR. "I've never ever, since I've worked for the Post in 2008, been not allowed to comment on certain topics by having cartoons being killed." "We have to have the freedom to say what we want to say," Telnaes adds. "We are visual opinion makers."...."Of course these are businesses, and I understand that, but they own a newspaper and they have an obligation, frankly, to protect the free press. And I think with these tech titan billionaires [and] news executive owners, their actions have an impact on that free press."

Like Apple chief Tim Cook, Zuckerberg, Altman and Bezos have said they would make seven-figure donations to help cover the costs of Trump's second inauguration.

In a statement shared with NPR, Editorial Page Editor David Shipley said he respected Telnaes' contributions to the Post but took issue with her interpretation of events. "Not every editorial judgment is a reflection of a malign force," he said. "My decision was guided by the fact that we had just published a column on the same topic as the cartoon and had already scheduled another column – this one a satire – for publication. The only bias was against repetition."

The Post has seen a surge in cancellations

Many readers have signaled a lack of trust in the paper — which adopted the motto "Democracy Dies in Darkness" during the Trump years — over Bezos' decision to block publication of the Harris endorsement. Three hundred thousand people canceled digital subscriptions between NPR's revelation of the decision on Oct. 24 and Election Day, according to a person with direct knowledge. That figure represents about 12% of all digital subscriptions. The paper has been seeking to retain those customers before those cancellations take full effect. (About 128,000 people subscribe to the print edition, according to the latest available figures from September.)
 
a036c3cade9e81a28bdb5fadec78a793
 
Shitting on your boss never works out. I told a boss once he had a booger on his face. Turns out he didnt like it and relationship soured but the booger was there so..
 
It's his newspaper he can do what he wants with it, if the cartoonist doesn't like it he should just start his own newspaper.
 
Is bezos republican? I always assumed he's on the left but no idea tbh
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Elections Jeff Bezos killed Washington Post endorsement of Kamala Harris, paper reports
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
5K
AWilder
AWilder
LeonardoBjj
Social ‘Time to boycott all men’: The 4B movement going viral after Trump's victory
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
RoastBeast
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,721
Messages
56,734,016
Members
175,383
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top