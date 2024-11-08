Economy Tesla hits $1 trillion market value as Musk-backed Trump win fans optimism

By Akash Sriram

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tesla's (TSLA.O), opens new tab market value closed above the $1 trillion mark in a sharp rally on Friday, on expectations that CEO Elon Musk's companies will get favorable treatment under President-elect Donald Trump for his extensive support during the poll campaign.

The electric automaker's shares jumped 8.2% to $321.22, catapulting the company's valuation above the trillion-dollar mark for the first time in more than two years.

The stock gained 29% this week, adding more than $230 billion in market capitalization, its best since January 2023.

"Tesla and CEO Elon Musk are perhaps the biggest winners from the election result, and we believe Trump's victory will help expedite regulatory approval of the company's autonomous driving technology," said Garrett Nelson, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.

The billionaire could push for favorable regulation of autonomous vehicles that Tesla plans and also get the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to hold off on potential enforcement actions involving the safety of Tesla's current driver-assistance systems, a source had told Reuters.

Musk has focused on self-driving vehicle technology, ditching plans to build an economy car priced at under $30,000. However, development and regulatory hurdles have delayed the commercialization of such technologies.

"If Musk can convince Trump to establish federal autonomous vehicle rules, we think that's a good thing for the auto industry because we think firms want one set of rules rather than each state making their own," said David Whiston, equity strategist at Morningstar.

Musk's wealth topped $300 billion, according to Forbes real-time billionaires list.

chart.png

Tesla shares jumped in late October after the company reported a rise in quarterly profit margin and forecast 20% to 30% growth in deliveries next year.

It has been the world's most valuable automaker for years, with Japan's Toyota Motor (7203.T), opens new tab, China BYD (002594.SZ), opens new tab and others trailing by a wide margin.

Tesla shares trade 93.47 times their 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared with 38.57 for AI chip giant Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab, 30.77 for Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab and 6.29 for Ford (F.N), opens new tab .

chart.png

https://www.reuters.com/business/au...sk-backed-trump-win-fans-optimism-2024-11-08/
 
Considering biden's administration snubbed Tesla entirely at the EV summit, it's no surprise things are looking up. Somehow the shit brand stellantis got an invite lmao.
 
Musk dropped to his knees:

donald-trump-elon-musk-fued-04.jpeg


They will have a falling out.

During Trump's first term, a common claim was that Steve Bannon was really the one who was running the country:

Feeding-the-Baby-Mark-Bryan-900.jpg


Bannon had to go after the claims hurt Trump's ego. Same thing will happen here. Two massive egos like that cannot successfully coexist for long.
 
Bob Sagat said:
can you not post from your TDS fap folder please
Click to expand...
Trump's wrongdoings and incompetence are going to continue to be documented. Nothing you can do about it except continue to post thought-terminating cliches like "TDS" to defend the indefensible.
 
Last edited:
I was in the etf and it was WILD, 10K on a single trade <lol>
 
HOLA said:
Trump's wrongdoings and incompetence are going to be continued to be documented. Nothing you can do about it except continue to post thought-terminating cliches like "TDS" to defend the indefensible.
Click to expand...
posting hyperbolic pictures with swastikas and klan hoods only distracts from the points you are otherwise trying to make and paints you as an extremist (which you are) as well as is visually dissonant for regular people
just trying to help considering you've been doing a lot of seething here 👍
 
Croo67 said:
Liberals care so much about the climate until it comes to environmental innovations from a guy who ended their Twitter echo chamber.
Click to expand...
Agreed
 
Bob Sagat said:
posting hyperbolic pictures with swastikas and klan hoods only distracts from the points you are otherwise trying to make and paints you as an extremist (which you are) as well as is visually dissonant for regular people
just trying to help considering you've been doing a lot of seething here 👍
Click to expand...
Oh no, mainstream political cartoons! Next, I'll be setting up gulags!

The opinions of anyone who writes the stale, tired and cultish "TDS" are not something I take into consideration when I decide what to post. And since Thelonious Monk is one of my favorite musicians - certainly my favorite pianist - I absolutely love dissonances.
 
Maybe they'll make a decent vehicle now
 
HOLA said:
Trump's wrongdoings and incompetence are going to continue to be documented. Nothing you can do about it except continue to post thought-terminating cliches like "TDS" to defend the indefensible.
Click to expand...
HOLA said:
And yeah, that's a shit argument. Do you know how Republicans can ensure the two-party system isn't over, and Democrats don't win every time? It's really not complex: fucking change. Cut your losses. Realize it's not working. Start appealing to more people, not just the deplorables. Grow a spine and stop letting The Orange hold your party hostage. Then you'll be more competitive. Tadaaa.
Click to expand...
lol
 
Bob Sagat said:
appealing to popularity is amusing when trump won the popular vote
Click to expand...
Does this mean you guys will stop complaining about the mainstream news mistreating Trump, since Trump is actually more popular?

Trump's own VP said worse things about Trump than I ever have. I've never called Trump America's Hitler, but he has. Tucker Carlson called him a demonic force and said he couldn't take anymore. I've never gone that far.

Their spinelessness doesn't mean they're on your side, and my consistency doesn't make me an extremist. Disliking Donald Trump doesn't make you a Marxist, it just makes you a minimally decent person.
 
