There's been a lot of speculation in the UK media about what actions President Trump will take against Britain, with some even suggesting possible sanctions or tariffs which lead to 'financial turmoil' for Britain.



This seems to be on the back of the UK threatening to extradite and jail Americans who commented on the country's open border policy, following the July 2024 massacre in Southport. There has also been threats levelled at Elon Musk. Furthermore, David Lammy, the UK Secretary for Foreign Affairs, called President Trump a 'neo-nazi', whilst the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, warned that President Trump's return to The White House brings 'resurgent fascism'.



Would Americans like to see Trump come down hard on Britain, or are you more focussed on getting your country back in the right direction?