  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International UK Government to open talks with Caribbean officials demanding $4.8 trillion in 'slavery reparations'

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,584
Reaction score
2,702
The UK Government is to begin talks with Caribbean officials in April on demands to pay £3.9 trillion ($4.8 trillion) in slavery reparations.

David Lammy, Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, will lead a team of UK officials meeting with members of Reparations Commission of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), a political grouping of 15 states.

Lammy has been a long-time campaigner for Britain reparations - previously stating there needs to be a 'reckoning' with Britain's colonial past.

The meeting is a first of its kind, with previous leaders of the UK Government rebuffing 'successive attempts' by the group for dialogue on reparations.

 
Britain should demand reparations from them for all the resources they invested in ending a pan-human practice that had existed since the stone age lol
 
Lol @ paying more than your annual GDP.

Definitely a good attention grabber, though.
 
Hey! Thanks for ending cannibalism!
You are very welcome [<dunn]

I'm starting to suspect that they are mad about having their cannibal ways taken from them.
 
Classic virtue signaling approach by the white left...set up a task force, agree to talks, table a discussion session...but there's zero chance they are actually pay it out.

It's times like this I wish I worked in a government role that could emphatically say no and laugh at anyone who brought it up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Britain to return Chagos Islands to Mauritius ending years of dispute
Replies
0
Views
121
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Rubio tells Panama to reduce Chinese influence in canal area or face US action
Replies
14
Views
301
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,003
Messages
56,866,283
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top