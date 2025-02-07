Croo67
The UK Government is to begin talks with Caribbean officials in April on demands to pay £3.9 trillion ($4.8 trillion) in slavery reparations.
David Lammy, Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, will lead a team of UK officials meeting with members of Reparations Commission of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), a political grouping of 15 states.
Lammy has been a long-time campaigner for Britain reparations - previously stating there needs to be a 'reckoning' with Britain's colonial past.
The meeting is a first of its kind, with previous leaders of the UK Government rebuffing 'successive attempts' by the group for dialogue on reparations.
