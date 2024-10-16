Crime Leon Musk donated 75 million to Trump

www.telegraph.co.uk

Musk donates $75m to Trump campaign

Tesla billionaire becomes Republican Party mega-donor as he gives to America Pac
www.telegraph.co.uk www.telegraph.co.uk
Citizens United ruling sold out America.
I will not vote for Trump because he is bought by the Elite. Does that 75 million let Leon get a run at Melania or does Trump manipulate some law to benefit Leon?
 
I wonder what Musk's entourage be like. He needs secret service type coverage. As a TSLA stock owner I get nervous he's hanging out with Trump so much (tongue in cheek)

He not Steve Jobs....he's a lot more. If he gets plugged TSLA doesn't tank....it goes to zero.
 
Elon wants to be the leftist Bill Gates boogeyman.
 
I hope Trump loses and throws Elon under the bus. God that would be amazing to watch. Literally would be even better
 
We're "supposed" to have a $3,300 limit to political donations, this super-pac loophole needs to be closed.

Also, isn't Elon the owner of a company that hold billions in government contracts? That should make him ineligible to donate anything.
 
Oh Fuck off... lol

Y'all are such clowns

It is could be argued that Soro's Funed DA's and Judges have done extreme damage to Blue Cities with Crime policies...

You douches have a such a hard on for Musk. Check your own dirty laundry... it stinks far worse.



Forbes Daily: The Billionaires Behind Kamala Harris’ Presidential Run​

Plus: How money manager James Litinsky salvaged the Mountain Pass rare earths mine with help from the U.S. government and Chinese investors, making the 46-year-old worth at least $400 million.
www.forbes.com

Forbes Daily: The Billionaires Behind Kamala Harris’ Presidential Run

Tuesday's edition of Forbes Daily covers Tesla's stock rebound, TikTok's election impact, Kamala Harris' billionaire backers, 30 Under 30 Cincinnati, Roy Cooper and more.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

Vice President Kamala Harris already counts billionaires like Melinda French Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and Reed Hastings among her backers, and there’s likely more where that came from. During the 2020 election, when Harris last ran for president, more billionaires and their spouses donated to Harris than to any other candidate, even President Joe Biden.

MORE: Over on Wall Street, Harris’ high-profile backers include billionaires Jonathan Gray, president of asset manager Blackstone, Marc Lasry of credit investment firm Avenue Capital Group, and hedge fund baron George Soros

These are the billionaires backing Kamala Harris​

 
The difference is Elon is kind of a shit head that is constantly demanding the spotlight for himself.

If he wasn't an illegal immigrant he would be running himself at this point.
 
But.. uhh.. Kamala said she is an Indian
 
