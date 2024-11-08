Economy Trump victory adds record $64 billion to wealth of world's richest top 10

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
43,400
Reaction score
95,407
markets.businessinsider.com

Trump's win created a record $64 billion of net worth for the world's 10 richest people

A euphoric surge in the stock market on Wednesday sent the net worths of the world's richest people skyrocketing.
markets.businessinsider.com markets.businessinsider.com

Donald Trump's presidential victory sparked a record single-day jump in the wealth of the world's 10 richest people, Bloomberg data shows.

The final net-worth-addition tally came out to $64 billion as markets celebrated another Trump administration. Investors are piling into stocks as Trump is expected to ease financial regulations, cut corporate taxes, and focus on strengthening the domestic economy.

All three major US indexes surged more than 2.5%, with the Dow Jones industrial average adding more than 1,500 points. Stocks also climbed on Thursday to a lesser degree.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top gainers on a percentage basis included Tesla's Elon Musk, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett. Musk — who became personally involved in Trump's campaign — raked in $26.5 billion on Wednesday alone.

07MUSK-JUMP-hpqj-articleLarge.jpg
 
The best part is people assuming this necessarily has to be negative....

<36>

Try thinking, ladies. It'll help you greatly.

<seedat><seedat><seedat><seedat>
 
Sweater of AV said:
The best part is people assuming this necessarily has to be negative....

<36>

Try thinking, ladies. It'll help you greatly.

<seedat><seedat><seedat><seedat>
Click to expand...

Maybe I misunderstood, and if I did I apologize. But the way that the thread is titled is like you are pointing out that Trump is helping “the rich get richer”, while not acknowledging that in fact everyone’s investments have improved over the last few days.
 
rocketskates said:
I don’t claim to be a genius, but isn’t that because they have the most invested? Everyone else’s went up too. I don’t see what’s so bad about it.
Click to expand...
It's only bad if you're a braindead communist scumbag who hates Capitalism and wealth because you're too ugly, pathetic, dumb, and lazy to get a job and pay your own way through life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,691
Messages
56,473,084
Members
175,241
Latest member
GetSomeSuga

Share this page

Back
Top