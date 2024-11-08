Sweater of AV
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2018
- Messages
- 43,400
- Reaction score
- 95,407
Trump's win created a record $64 billion of net worth for the world's 10 richest people
A euphoric surge in the stock market on Wednesday sent the net worths of the world's richest people skyrocketing.
markets.businessinsider.com
Donald Trump's presidential victory sparked a record single-day jump in the wealth of the world's 10 richest people, Bloomberg data shows.
The final net-worth-addition tally came out to $64 billion as markets celebrated another Trump administration. Investors are piling into stocks as Trump is expected to ease financial regulations, cut corporate taxes, and focus on strengthening the domestic economy.
All three major US indexes surged more than 2.5%, with the Dow Jones industrial average adding more than 1,500 points. Stocks also climbed on Thursday to a lesser degree.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the top gainers on a percentage basis included Tesla's Elon Musk, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and Warren Buffett. Musk — who became personally involved in Trump's campaign — raked in $26.5 billion on Wednesday alone.