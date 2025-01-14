  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

International France must stand firm in face of ‘new world disorder’ embodied by Musk, says PM

François Bayrou said France must look global powers ‘face on’ in reference to Donald Trump’s return to office

Angelique Chrisafis in Paris



The French prime minister has said the country must stand firm in the face of figures such as Elon Musk, who represents a “new world disorder”.

In his first policy speech to parliament on Tuesday, François Bayrou, a veteran centrist, said there was “a new world disorder, that threatens all equilibrium and all rules of defence. There are a certain number of people who embody this without complex, such as Elon Musk.”


The tech billionaire, a close ally of the US president-elect, Donald Trump, is expected to play an influential role in Washington in the coming four years.

Bayrou cited what he called Trump’s “threats to annex sovereign territories, Greenland, the Panama canal, and even Canada”. He said it was for France to look at this “face on” and show such global powers “who were are”. France must be able to “express our determination”, he said.

On the domestic front, Bayrou, who became France’s fourth prime minister in a year when he took office a month ago, faces a challenge to get agreement on a long-overdue budget plan for 2025 and resolve bitter disputes over a 2023 pension reform.

Like his predecessor, the rightwing Michel Barnier, who lasted just three months before being brought down in a no-confidence vote, Bayrou lacks a majority in the national assembly. He could face a similar fate if he fails to win at least tacit backing from enough opposition MPs.

Under pressure to stop the Socialist party from taking part in another no-confidence vote, Bayrou said he was ready to reopen discussions on president Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pensions changes, pushed through in 2023, which include a gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Bayrou said he had “decided to put this issue back on the table”, with talks with trade unions and employers’ groups “for a short time and under transparent conditions”. But he warned that if no agreement was reached, the 2023 pensions law would remain intact. He said: “The imbalance of our pension system and the massive debt it has created cannot be ignored or evaded.”

Bayrou also told the divided French parliament that tackling France’s spiralling public debt was essential. Debt, he said, was “a sword of Damocles over our country” that threatened France’s strong social security system.

He said: “Since the war, France has never in its history been as indebted as it is today … No policy of recovery and rebuilding can be made if it does not take into account our over-indebtedness and if it does not set the objective of containing and reducing it.”

Bayrou also proposed discussions on proportional representation for parliament elections, and said France should better control and regulate immigration.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...f-new-world-disorder-embodied-by-musk-says-pm
 
No one cares what Musk says; they care about the stats and videos he’s highlighting.

The globalists are instructing people to deny the evidence in front of their eyes. Wasn’t there a book written on that?
 
Sounds a bit dramatic. Probably easier to just ignore him.
 
Panama Canal is ours. Panama is spreading cheek for China. They have used our gift for evil. They can always just offer us a fair toll that reflects who the big dick in this hemisphere is and they don’t have to worry about losing the canal. My guess is they’ll rethink their treatment of us and edit.

Nobody has threatened Greenland.

Trump also didn’t suggest seizing Canada. He even made sure to exclude it when asked about “ruling out the military”. The 51st state and Governor Trudeau is clearly a joke. Once they put somebody based in charge the jokes will end.

National Rally signed off on this cuck? Back to the drawing board for Le Pen I guess
 
