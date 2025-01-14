Panama Canal is ours. Panama is spreading cheek for China. They have used our gift for evil. They can always just offer us a fair toll that reflects who the big dick in this hemisphere is and they don’t have to worry about losing the canal. My guess is they’ll rethink their treatment of us and edit.



Nobody has threatened Greenland.



Trump also didn’t suggest seizing Canada. He even made sure to exclude it when asked about “ruling out the military”. The 51st state and Governor Trudeau is clearly a joke. Once they put somebody based in charge the jokes will end.



National Rally signed off on this cuck? Back to the drawing board for Le Pen I guess