International France discovers the world largest source of white hydrogen

The value is pegged at an astronomical 92 trillion dollars. This is larger in value then what Saudi Arbia an Russia has combined in oil around 65 to 75 trillion dollars. This is the single biggest breakthrough an energy discovery in over 100 years. It may really also explain why Trump is so interested in Greenland.

It gets better in could make 'as you can see I still need official confirmation but looks good. Greenland could also have vast deposits or various minerals, natural gas, lithium and gold. Why ths is huge on behalf of France. EU could become a world's economic superpower over this discovery.


France has discovered a massive reserve of 46 million tons of natural hydrogen beneath the soil of Folschviller in the Moselle region. The discovery is being touted as a game-changing moment in the clean-energy sector. In 2023, two scientists in France uncovered what could be the largest known deposit of a clean energy resource with the potential to revolutionise the world, according to a CNN report.
As per the report, researchers from the GeoRessources laboratory and the CNRS stumbled upon an unexpected breakthrough while searching for methane — unearthing a massive natural hydrogen deposit 1,250 meters underground. This discovery is monumental, as it holds over half of the world’s annual gray hydrogen production — without the carbon emissions."
 
Its a good thing France owes us. You know, for saving their hairy armpits/asses in WW2.
 
Its a good thing France owes us. You know, for saving their hairy armpits/asses in WW2.
My father served in France during WW2 an French fought the British during America's fight for independence you troll. My father was to a history teacher an got the right to try cases in the Supreme Court. He would tell you to go to h*ll but he passed 15 years ago.
 
You sure it's not 92 billion dollars?
I seen those reports an I tend to believe that wrong. No one would think this significant though large not worlds largest. They I believe got that report wrong. 46 million tons doesn't add up to 96 billion dollars. 2 dollars a ton? I sold a ton of coal in a basement of an old house I was remodeling 15 years ago for 150 dollars that was really cheap at the time. The house had an old coal stove Imagine that at the time.
 
I seen those reports an I tend to believe that wrong. No one would think this significant though large not worlds largest. They I believe got that report wrong. 46 million tons doesn't add up to 96 billion dollars. 2 dollars a ton?
If there are 46 million tons then:

2 dollars per ton would be 92 million dollars.
2000 dollars per ton would be 92 billion dollars.
2 million dollars per ton would be 92 trillion dollars.

Looking at the price of hydrogen, it appears to be about 2000 dollars per ton so I think they mean 92 billion dollars.
 
If there are 46 million tons then:

2 dollars per ton would be 92 million dollars.
2000 dollars per ton would be 92 billion dollars.
2 million dollars per ton would be 92 trillion dollars.

Looking at the price of hydrogen, it appears to be about 2000 dollars per ton so I think they mean 92 billion dollars.
I am fuxking asleep right now I got the numbers wrong or the valuation wrong. Point being no one would give a shxt over 92 billion dollars. It wouldn't be the world’s largest or half the world's yearly supply. It may also be 46 billion tons too?
 
