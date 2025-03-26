The value is pegged at an astronomical 92 trillion dollars. This is larger in value then what Saudi Arbia an Russia has combined in oil around 65 to 75 trillion dollars. This is the single biggest breakthrough an energy discovery in over 100 years. It may really also explain why Trump is so interested in Greenland.It gets better in could make 'as you can see I still need official confirmation but looks good. Greenland could also have vast deposits or various minerals, natural gas, lithium and gold. Why ths is huge on behalf of France. EU could become a world's economic superpower over this discovery.France has discovered a massive reserve of 46 million tons of natural hydrogen beneath the soil of Folschviller in the Moselle region. The discovery is being touted as a game-changing moment in the clean-energy sector. In 2023, two scientists in France uncovered what could be the largest known deposit of a clean energy resource with the potential to revolutionise the world, according to a CNN report.As per the report, researchers from the GeoRessources laboratory and the CNRS stumbled upon an unexpected breakthrough while searching for methane — unearthing a massive natural hydrogen deposit 1,250 meters underground. This discovery is monumental, as it holds over half of the world’s annual gray hydrogen production — without the carbon emissions."