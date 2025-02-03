  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID

David Ingram

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Monday that he and President Donald Trump were in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development, escalating their war on the federal bureaucracy and defying the constitutional power of Congress to determine how money is spent.

Musk, the head of Trump’s government efficiency initiative, announced the shutdown in the middle of the night in an audio-only appearance on his social media site X.

“We’re shutting it down,” he said. At another point, he said “we’re in the process” of “shutting down USAID.”

Musk did not say what legal authority he believed the White House has to shut down a federal agency without congressional approval, or how quickly the administration planned to act. He said the idea had “the full support of the president” and that he had spoken with Trump on the matter several times.

“With regard to the USAID stuff, I went over [it] with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down,” he said. “I actually checked with him a few times [and] said, ‘Are you sure?’” he said. He said that Trump responded, “Yes.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s announcement early Monday morning.

Trump on Sunday said that Musk “is doing a good job,” and criticized USAID as “run by a bunch of radical lunatics,” though Trump did not go so far as to say he planned to shut down the agency, with or without congressional agreement.

Trump administration officials have discussed placing USAID under the authority of the State Department, according to more than a dozen current and former officials and sources familiar with the discussions, NBC News has reported, a move that Democratic lawmakers and legal experts have argued would violate a law adopted by Congress establishing the agency.

Trump has said that he is freezing virtually all U.S. foreign assistance pending a 90-day review.

Congress annually appropriates money for USAID to spend, primarily for foreign aid and internationally focused charities. Its budget for the 2023 fiscal year was about $40 billion, according to a report last month from the Congressional Research Service. That’s a tiny fraction of the overall federal discretionary spending of $1.7 trillion.

President John F. Kennedy created USAID by executive order in 1961 after Congress passed a reorganization of foreign assistance.

Musk’s announcement followed an unusual incident Saturday in which USAID’s director of security and his deputy were placed on administrative leave after they tried to prevent employees from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing secure USAID systems, five sources told NBC News. The DOGE employees threatened to call the U.S. Marshals, two of the sources said. The DOGE employees were eventually able to gain access to the secure systems, three of the sources said, but it was not clear what information they were able to obtain.

- Penguim as a candidate wasn't that bad after all!

It was already clear last week that the Trump administration and Musk’s staff planned a radical shakeup of USAID, one of several agencies where fear and chaos are sweeping over the federal workforce. More than 50 career civil servants at USAID were placed on administrative leave last Monday.

USAID has in the past had a partnership with one of Musk’s companies, SpaceX. The agency announced in 2022 that it had partnered with SpaceX to provide 5,000 Starlink satellite internet terminals to the government of Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

On Monday, though, Musk called USAID “beyond repair” and “hopeless.” He also said the agency was “not an apple with a worm in it, but we have actually just a ball of worms.”

In a post on X, Musk added that he had “spent the weekend feeding USAID into the wood chipper. Could gone to some great parties. Did that instead.”

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a longtime critic of federal spending, joined Musk on the call and said she agreed with his assessment. It’s not clear, though, how widespread that view is, even in the Republican-controlled Congress.

A 1974 federal law known as the Impoundment Control Act says that the president generally cannot withhold funds that Congress has approved. Some Trump aides argue that the law is unconstitutional, foreshadowing a potential fight in the courts.
- Now the fatsos care about a constitution?

The hourlong event on X, shortly after midnight ET Monday, was the first time Musk had spoken publicly since he and a group of aides began overhauls of federal agencies last week.

Musk said he plans sweeping additional changes, including “wholesale removal of regulations.”

“Regulations basically should be default gone. Default gone, not default there, default gone,” he said, although he did not make clear if he was speaking for himself or for others in the administration.

Musk also said time was of the essence for Trump to act.

“This is our shot. This is the best hand of cards we’re ever going to have,” he said. “Now or never.”

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/02/03/elon-musk-says-he-and-trump-are-shutting-down-usaid.html
 
What we are learning is that USAid was used for all sorts of nefarious crap along with normal aid. The insanity the Establishment has used USAid for is overwhelming.

Fauci's NIAID and USAID sent over $40M in U.S. taxpayer "support" to a scientist in Wuhan who was working on "bat coronavirus emergence" research, who also became "patient zero" for COVID-19? And the completion date for that funding was … in 2019??? This document was obtained via FOIA as they didn't want to release it.

Below is $38M to the Wuhan Lab at Fauci's direction through USAid. He also used other buckets to send Wuhan even more. Receipts matter.


Gi3MyduWUAA9Rbr
 
Whippy McGee said:
NBC News says it's a war on bureaucracy and we should be very upset about Elon and Trump. I mean we should probably just obey right? lol
 
I'd gamble that a lot of how we wield international influence is through USAID spending. I suspect it's how we grease wheels all over the world. Shutting it down without a really clear idea of the unofficial influence it's being used for is a bad idea.

If I was going to put on my conspiracy hat, here's what I would say -- Elon and Trump are unwittingly being duped into unravelling the soft power mechanisms of the US and irrevocably destroying our ability to shape the modern world. Between Russia and China, they have enough know how and guile to manipulate 2 massive egotists into these actions without making their intentions obvious.

If I take off the conspiracy hat -- I think it's a bad idea for the reasons I said up top.
 
SKYNET said:
NBC News says it's a war on bureaucracy and we should be very upset about Elon and Trump. I mean we should probably just obey right? lol
We should be upset because they don’t have the authority to do this. It’s very clearly an overstep of powers granted by the constitution.
 
Source said:
We should be upset because they don’t have the authority to do this. It’s very clearly an overstep of powers granted by the constitution.
Oh Im upset alright.
 
Whippy McGee said:
“What we am learning”


Yup, I immediately trust this…
 
When Democrats said Trump is a "Threat to Democracy", what they mean is, "Threat to Bureaucracy" and all of us that are not Left Cult know it.

Watching the screaming and crying as Trump's team identifies and eliminates waste and bullshit is warming my heart. I grew up with a mother that was a big wig bureaucrat in Sacramento. I saw the waste, dirty deals, and lack of results first hand. I took an internship one Summer and was blown away at the lack of work performed and how bad they were at it. It soured me forever on bureaucracies. Every person in the private sector that works hard would be appalled.
 
Mother fucker pretended to be apolitical just six months ago and now he’s dismantling the entire nation before our eyes without even the slightest pushback. We are genuinely fucked. This is the dude who worships Milei of Argentina who has basically removed all forms of government assistance. I don’t know how this is allowed to happen but apparently the most powerful country in the world is extremely easy to topple. And to think all this time the right was freaking out over china and here we have a guy with direct ties to China with his businesses and now he controls it all
 
Zazen said:
I don’t know how this is allowed to happen but apparently the most powerful country in the world is extremely easy to topple.
All you need is for half your country to be full of uneducated dumbasses who are terrified of brown people and trannies. Then all that's left to do is put on a baseball cap and tell them immigrants are scary.
 
Mike Benz taught me everything I know about USAID. Good riddance.
 
