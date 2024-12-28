Social Elon Musk: 'Hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party

That's basically 95% of the current Republican Party.

<36>

Musk vs MAGA is a hell of a holiday gift. Soak it in, Sherfront. Your hero doesn't want you in his party anymore.



www.independent.co.uk

Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from GOP as visa feud deepens

‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

Elon Musk has declared that “hateful, unrepentant racists” should be removed from the Republican Party “root and stem” as the in-party feud over H-1B visas intensifies.

Conversations around H-1B visas have divided Donald Trump’s party, with his Department of Government Efficiency heads Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on one side and other allies like Laura Loomer on the other. The Space X founder escalated the feud on Friday night when he called for some “contemptible fools” in the GOP to be removed.

Musk made the statement in response to a post on X by Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s director of the U.S. Domestic Policy Council.

“I am an Indian American who was born here and it’s crystal clear that the Democratic Party sees me as American and a large part of the base of the Republican Party does not. I hope Indian Americans remember this moment at the next election. They don’t see you as one of them. And never will,” she wrote. “You thought they just hated other immigrants. But it turns out there’s no exception for you. As many of us have been telling you,” Tanden continued.

Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, chimed in, saying MAGA Republicans are now “taking a page from Democrats on how to lose elections while feeling good about themselves.”

The X owner agreed, writing: “Yes. And those contemptible fools must be removed from the Republican Party, root and stem.”

Musk clarified in a follow-up post that when he said “contemptible fools,” he was referring to “those in the Republican Party who are hateful, unrepentant racists.” He added: “They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed.”

Trump’s “best buddy” took the dispute to the next level. He and Ramaswamy have defended the need for immigrant workers in the tech industry while Laura Loomer has slammed the visa program and instead touted the “America First” agenda. “Donald Trump promised to remove the H1B visa program and I support his policy,” she wrote on X on Thursday.
 
I just listened to Elon shit talk Lara Loomer and some other people. They were begging for their Twitters back.

I'm a Conservative Republican and we don't claim Lara Loomer

She doxxed someone, got banned from Twitter, and tried to play stupid. Saying she blurred that person's address knowing damn well it could be unblurred.. Tried to play victim by saying Elon censored their free speech.. She posted someone's address on Twitter.. Tried to send a mob after them.

Bizarre looking bitch.. Jigsaw face.. 100% grifter.

Elon Musk was calling her bullshit out 100%
 
I don't understand how that Laura Loomer chick is only 31?
 
Koro_11 said:
What?

I thought it was the democrats who push policies that hire based on race?
You sure about that?



I think what Trump has done well is create a right wing of American politics that's not afraid to be right wing. Musk is the typical "I didn't leave the left, the left left me" guy who is essentially just a leftist who thinks progressives go too far in their implementation. If Trump wants to implement meaningful change he has to be bold and not be swayed by these types.
 
strange shit, bet donald didn't see this coming. I don't think Trump is crazy about too many of any immigrants, legal or otherwise so interesting that he set himself up for this.
 
mozfonky said:
strange shit, bet donald didn't see this coming. I don't think Trump is crazy about too many of any immigrants, legal or otherwise so interesting that he set himself up for this.
Did these people even meet up to discuss policies?
 
Lol well I think he posted that around the time he was hosting a public conference call on Twitter with legit neo nazi influencers who he has now banned. Elon was taken back on their explicit racism about Indians being "smelly" and that America needing to put whites first.

He did it under his "Adrian Dittman" account. I think he is still hosting these calls on twitter that you can listen to with people like Loomer and Fresh and Fit
 
Kassitus said:
I think what Trump has done well is create a right wing of American politics that's not afraid to be right wing. Musk is the typical "I didn't leave the left, the left left me" guy who is essentially just a leftist who thinks progressives go too far in their implementation. If Trump wants to implement meaningful change he has to be bold and not be swayed by these types.
or he wants to exploit H-1B slave labor.
 


I don't mind legal immigrants. My mom was a legal immigrant. I just don't support open borders.

I'm with Elon on this. If they can legally immigrate and want work, then there's no problem to me.
 
