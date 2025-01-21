  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Unpopular opinion - Jamahal was right to be upset about the Poatan KO

Jamahal has showed that he can take a loss properly after losing to Jiri. I’m not saying he would have beat Poatan, it probably would have taken years off his life if that fight went a few rounds, but with that said you have to accept that it was a weird series of events leading up to the Poatan KO and if it was me I would definitely be feeling the same way.

I think to be a fighter you have to have a healthy ego and sense of arrogance/ entitlement. Some guys are better at portraying a more likeable persona even though the aforementioned character traits are inherently unlikable, other guys find it harder to strike that balance between competitive mindset and a character fans will enjoy. I’m not making excuses for Hills past behaviour he’s showed he can be a bit dense at times (turning up to Poatans gym then folding when handed gloves) but his fight style and skills aren’t really in question

He is a high level fighter but Jiri was just better on the night
 
jamahal-hill-custom-shorts-ufc-311-v0-oazcjt5pnbde1.jpeg
 
Hill is a fraud he'd lose to rakic, He'd lose to anakalev, he'd lose to roundtree jr, He'd lose to Jiri again, He'd lose to alex again, He'd Lose to ulberg, he'd lose to jan. He'd lose to Krylov, He'd lose to Murzakanov, he's hardly even a top 10 fighter at LHW and it's the weakest division in the sport today.

I guess you're right about being upset though, I'd be upset too If i got Comically KO'd after talking so much shit
 
Last edited:
There's a significant amount of time between the reset and the finish. Jamahal even gave the universal sign of "I'm ready to fight again" by touching Pereira's glove...
 
Mods please edit title to "Fucking dumb opinion."

Not once do you even really defend why he should be angry about the events other than calling them "weird," when they objectively weren't. Instead, 2 and a half paragraphs were just "Actually, he's a really nice guy once you get to know him."

LEWIS540 said:
Unusual does not mean unjust.
Click to expand...
And it wasn't even unusual. People really acting like fighters haven't called off a ref after being fouled before. Ref will go to intervene and the fighter wants to continue without pause and it's pretty standard procedure from there.

Marko Polo said:
A pause in the action followed by one guy stepping into range. That’s what happened - no one’s to blame
Click to expand...
It's not what happened. Pereira bounced out of range from the foul, then stepped back to not even as close to where he was before the foul, the ref called to continue, then HILL started moving first. The reason it looks bad is because Hill only moved sideways while Alex moved forward, so yes while he did gain ground, it was after they both restarted and was Hill's fault for not backing out of range
 
Last edited:
I get what you mean, but the fact remains he should've been ready for anything when he did got hit. It's not like he got hit directly after the matter, it was a counter or punch thrown exactly as the same time he threw his left straight. If he got distracted then it was undeniably 100% on himself. The gesture Poatan did after the KO probably is a big part why he is taking it like this, but that also is fully on him for disrespecting Poatan and the press before the fight. So yeah, not the behavior is not warranted imo.
 
bobafett said:
That narrative needs to go away, they both threw punches at the same time, pereira just threw better
Click to expand...
Hell, not even the same time. Hill threw first. That's how dumb this whole narrative is. He touches gloves, he moves first, he attacks first. Any "not ready" bullshit is just that, bullshit.

The only way someone can maintain this argument is if they expect, after any foul and reset where the fighters touch gloves, that the ref separate the fighters after the touch to start at a further distance. People start this close after pauses ALL the time. Hell, if you're in an advantageous position while grappling, you're not supposed to lose position when you're fouled. So why should Alex be backed up for getting fouled? What is this crap about how Hill should have gotten more distance AND a break in the action by fouling his opponent? It's ridiculous, which is exactly why we all laugh at Jamahal for saying it
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Hell, not even the same time. Hill threw first. That's how dumb this whole narrative is. He touches gloves, he moves first, he attacks first. Any "not ready" bullshit is just that, bullshit.

The only way someone can maintain this argument is if they expect, after any foul and reset where the fighters touch gloves, that the ref separate the fighters after the touch to start at a further distance. People start this close after pauses ALL the time. Hell, if you're in an advantageous position while grappling, you're not supposed to lose position when you're fouled. So why should Alex be backed up for getting fouled? What is this crap about how Hill should have gotten more distance AND a break in the action by fouling his opponent? It's ridiculous, which is exactly why we all laugh at Jamahal for saying it
Click to expand...
It’s just coping for a very embarrassing loss, which is understandable to a point but people just gotta let it go
 
Everything, that needs to be said, has already been said.

For the cherry on the cake, Ray Charles could see that Alex was zeroing-in on Jamahal just prior to Jamahal throwing the low blow.

When the ref went to step in, and Alex pushed him back, BOTH Alex and Jamahal stepped back, then BOTH reengaged, when Herb stepped back.

The difference was, Alex was 100% "in the zone" and immediately resumed the momentum of his reads — while Jamahal (the hunted) stepped back to being hunted, not quite sure what to do.

Alex immediately made his pre-calculated move, and Jamahal fell for the feint, and got KO'd by THE FIRST left-hook Alex hit him with.

Face this fact, YOU PUTZ: Jamahal Hill did not belong in the same cage with Alex Pereira.
 
