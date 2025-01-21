Unpopular opinion - Jamahal was right to be upset about the Poatan KO

Jamahal has showed that he can take a loss properly after losing to Jiri. I’m not saying he would have beat Poatan, it probably would have taken years off his life if that fight went a few rounds, but with that said you have to accept that it was a weird series of events leading up to the Poatan KO and if it was me I would definitely be feeling the same way.



I think to be a fighter you have to have a healthy ego and sense of arrogance/ entitlement. Some guys are better at portraying a more likeable persona even though the aforementioned character traits are inherently unlikable, other guys find it harder to strike that balance between competitive mindset and a character fans will enjoy. I’m not making excuses for Hills past behaviour he’s showed he can be a bit dense at times (turning up to Poatans gym then folding when handed gloves) but his fight style and skills aren’t really in question



He is a high level fighter but Jiri was just better on the night