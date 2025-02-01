  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Adensanya was trying to look cool and pull a Poatan vs Hill moment.

Regardless of how minor the eye poke was at the start of round 2, you can tell Adesanya was trying to replicate Alex vs Hill and look cool by not accepting the break in the action and waving off Herb Dean to the side. He should have accepted the break for a minute.

Instead, it backfired and he had a reverse Poatan moment. Got absolutely dropped 5 seconds later.

This confirms that although Izzy got the last laugh, Poatan will forever live rent free in his head. And Alex would brutally KO him at LHW without being severely dehydrated at MW.

3-1 Alex.
 
He did try and look cool like Max by pointing to thr ground and getting tagged right after that lmao. Leading to being taken down and choked
 
Izzy has to stop playin. He got caught playin around w Dricus Africanus too.
 
