Unearned title shots: 2025 edition

Alright folks, 2023 and 2024 were amazing years for guys getting title shots coming off losses, long layoffs or wins over random bums, so time to start a new thread to keep track of this nonsense for 2025.



(Note that WMMA is not included because who knows what is and isn't earned in that context)



UFC 311 starts us off above board, but there is some silliness on the horizon with Volk, O'Malley etc. in line to get garbage title shots. Check back in when the shit starts to pile up.



Tsarukyan vs Makhachev: Earned



Merab vs Umar: Earned (Umar may not have really earned his title eliminator bout in the first place, but once he won that, you can't argue against his title shot).



DDP vs Strickland: Unearned - cue incel tears. Zero defence champion. A one-fight split decision win streak over a non-serious contender coming off a loss and 1-3 in his last 4 fights.