Unearned title shots: 2025 edition

Alright folks, 2023 and 2024 were amazing years for guys getting title shots coming off losses, long layoffs or wins over random bums, so time to start a new thread to keep track of this nonsense for 2025.

(Note that WMMA is not included because who knows what is and isn't earned in that context)

UFC 311 starts us off above board, but there is some silliness on the horizon with Volk, O'Malley etc. in line to get garbage title shots. Check back in when the shit starts to pile up.

Tsarukyan vs Makhachev: Earned

Merab vs Umar: Earned (Umar may not have really earned his title eliminator bout in the first place, but once he won that, you can't argue against his title shot).

DDP vs Strickland: Unearned - cue incel tears. Zero defence champion. A one-fight split decision win streak over a non-serious contender coming off a loss and 1-3 in his last 4 fights.
 
You definitely have a bias against Strickland if you can’t see how he’s earned it.
 
Dr Fong said:
One of us indeed has incel tears clouding his vision.

If you think beating Paulo Costa via split decision in 2024 earns you a title shot, you are not a serious person.
Click to expand...
If you think beating Strickland in controversial split decision earns you the title, you’d be right.
I happen to think Sean should've got the judges' decision against DDP. I guess that automatically makes me an incel. Lol
 
Dr Fong said:
One of us indeed has incel tears clouding his vision.

If you think beating Paulo Costa via split decision in 2024 earns you a title shot, you are not a serious person.
Click to expand...
Sean decided to sit on his ass and not fight anyone worth a damn. He chose not to take the Whittaker fight (the example of a champ who actually puts in effort to right his ship when he loses), and Khamzat took it instead and steamrolled.

Khamzat deserves the shot. Strickland deserves an eliminator at best.

AmonTobin said:
I happen to think Sean should've got the judges' decision against DDP. I guess that automatically makes me an incel. Lol
Click to expand...
Did he lose though?
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Sean decided to sit on his ass and not fight anyone worth a damn. He chose not to take the Whittaker fight (the example of a champ who actually puts in effort to right his ship when he loses), and Khamzat took it instead and steamrolled.

Khamzat deserves the shot. Strickland deserves an eliminator at best.


Did he lose though?
Click to expand...
Khamzat will most likely get next. He's not really "losing" anything. We need closure after that Sean vs DDP fight was so close.
 
AmonTobin said:
If you think beating Strickland in controversial split decision earns you the title, you’d be right.
Click to expand...

I don't expect rational thought from a Strickland fan. And yet the idiocy of this reply still caught me off guard. Well done.
 
