UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley

I like Grant at dog odds, Taveras will give him the type of fight he likes and unless Davey's chin is gone, I think he can land something big to take control. Feel like most of the favorites should cover, particularly the girls and Woodson.
 
Thesnake101 said:
I like Grant at dog odds, Taveras will give him the type of fight he likes and unless Davey's chin is gone, I think he can land something big to take control. Feel like most of the favorites should cover, particularly the girls and Woodson.
Woodson could lose, Padilla has similar traits to Erosa, and Saldana who should have won. I noticed that Woodson does worst when he fights guys that are closer to his size.
 
Maverick by sub.
Jamey Lyn Horth gets into awkward positions on the ground, Miranda can solve it with her skills.

Knutsson by dec.
On output.
 
I'm heavy on Buckley for this one. I got him back a week or two ago when he was -175 and I feel like I was lucky to get him at those odds.
 
Guld said:
I'm heavy on Buckley for this one. I got him back a week or two ago when he was -175 and I feel like I was lucky to get him at those odds.
Agree. One guy ascending and the other on the decline.
 
Stat_Collector said:
Woodson could lose, Padilla has similar traits to Erosa, and Saldana who should have won. I noticed that Woodson does worst when he fights guys that are closer to his size.
He could, but both of those fights happened many years ago by this point. Padilla also showed against Nelson that he can't deal with fighters who have a solid grasp of their fundamentals, which Sean has imo.

He could have some scares early, but after the first round he should roll I think.
 
Thesnake101 said:
He could, but both of those fights happened many years ago by this point. Padilla also showed against Nelson that he can't deal with fighters who have a solid grasp of their fundamentals, which Sean has imo.

He could have some scares early, but after the first round he should roll I think.

He could have some scares early, but after the first round he should roll I think.
i haven’t rewatched the nelson fight but i remember he got his legs kicked a lot.

Both Woodson and Padilla have a boxing heavy style with vulnerabilities to guys that can kick well. Woodson also got choked by a Darce , a sub Padilla has. Padilla has a power advantage, it’s why he could ko erosa and Woodson couldn’t.

I see this possibly Woodson ud or sd or Padilla with a r3 stoppage, or winning a dec by a narrow hair, his fight with Nelson wasn’t that wide in the ss stats.

I dont think Sean is worth the juice, maybe a dec prop, buy you have a 45% chance of failure for about 120+ odds. I usually pass on these close striker vs striker matchups.
 
So far I have a single bet on Bruno Silva +250 and Josefin Knutsson to close some parlays.
 
