UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley

Thesnake101 said: He could, but both of those fights happened many years ago by this point. Padilla also showed against Nelson that he can't deal with fighters who have a solid grasp of their fundamentals, which Sean has imo.



He could have some scares early, but after the first round he should roll I think.

i haven’t rewatched the nelson fight but i remember he got his legs kicked a lot.Both Woodson and Padilla have a boxing heavy style with vulnerabilities to guys that can kick well. Woodson also got choked by a Darce , a sub Padilla has. Padilla has a power advantage, it’s why he could ko erosa and Woodson couldn’t.I see this possibly Woodson ud or sd or Padilla with a r3 stoppage, or winning a dec by a narrow hair, his fight with Nelson wasn’t that wide in the ss stats.I dont think Sean is worth the juice, maybe a dec prop, buy you have a 45% chance of failure for about 120+ odds. I usually pass on these close striker vs striker matchups.