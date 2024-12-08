UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Buckley

Stat_Collector
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- May 11, 2008
- Messages
- 5,627
- Reaction score
- 4,191
Woodson could lose, Padilla has similar traits to Erosa, and Saldana who should have won. I noticed that Woodson does worst when he fights guys that are closer to his size.I like Grant at dog odds, Taveras will give him the type of fight he likes and unless Davey's chin is gone, I think he can land something big to take control. Feel like most of the favorites should cover, particularly the girls and Woodson.
what round would you bet Maverick?Maverick by sub.
Jamey Lyn Horth gets into awkward positions on the ground, Miranda can solve it with her skills.
Knutsson by dec.
On output.
I'm heavy on Buckley for this one. I got him back a week or two ago when he was -175 and I feel like I was lucky to get him at those odds.
He could, but both of those fights happened many years ago by this point. Padilla also showed against Nelson that he can't deal with fighters who have a solid grasp of their fundamentals, which Sean has imo.Woodson could lose, Padilla has similar traits to Erosa, and Saldana who should have won. I noticed that Woodson does worst when he fights guys that are closer to his size.
i haven’t rewatched the nelson fight but i remember he got his legs kicked a lot.He could, but both of those fights happened many years ago by this point. Padilla also showed against Nelson that he can't deal with fighters who have a solid grasp of their fundamentals, which Sean has imo.
He could have some scares early, but after the first round he should roll I think.