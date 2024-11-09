Magny vs Prates PBP Discussion

3531.png

3537.png




Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis

Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.
fightodds.io fightodds.io

www.sherdog.com

UFC Fight Night 247 - Magny vs. Prates

UFC Fight Night 247 - Magny vs. Prates pits Neil The Haitian Sensation Magny vs Carlos The Nightmare Prates fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Nov 9, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

en.wikipedia.org

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night took place Saturday, November 9, 2024 with 11 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
First fight just have Mullins under 76.5 FS on Prizepicks. She probably wins a boring decision.
 
I got nothing on this one.
My site finally opened up O1.5 for the ME so I jumped on that.
The rest will be livebets from me.
 
Stab at Mullins ko. Hoping for volume gnp stoppage
 
1-0 Mullins. Takedown was good. Awful liveodds though.
 
Polish chick was winning until that td

1-0 mullins
 
