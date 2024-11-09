Magny vs Prates PBP Discussion

svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 17,570
- Reaction score
- 68,351
Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis
Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.
fightodds.io
UFC Fight Night 247 - Magny vs. Prates
UFC Fight Night 247 - Magny vs. Prates pits Neil The Haitian Sensation Magny vs Carlos The Nightmare Prates fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Nov 9, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates | MMA Event | Tapology
UFC Fight Night took place Saturday, November 9, 2024 with 11 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com