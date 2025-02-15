  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Cannonier vs Rodrigues PBP

3630.png

3638.png




Last edited:
Just go to Vegas. I'll be watching this one from Shake Shack in the airport, then flying back home after the main event.

Let's make some money 👊
 
Ccalcante rd 1, but she doesn't look like a -700 favorite. Avila had some moments.
 
Damn no bets channel again? Camon lads.

Delgado 2,500 to win 1,000

Main Event U2.5 360 to win 300
U3.5 500 to win 285
 
Could be 2-0, but there's a chance judges give Avila rd 2.
 
Cavalcante clear rd 3. Either 3-0 or 2-1.
 
Avila's striking looked improved, but she is still far behind Cavalcanti in that area of MMA.

She'll definitely retire after this fight.
 
