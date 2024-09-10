Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 92,308
- Reaction score
- 145,789
UFC Chief Content Officer Assures the Sphere Won’t Distract Fighters
UFC chief content officer and executive producer Craig Borsari assures that the Sphere won’t distract fighters at UFC 306.
www.sherdog.com
Headlined by Sean O'Malley’s bantamweight title defense against Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306 is set to go down at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday. Also billed as Noche UFC Riyadh Season, the one-of-a-kind event will be the promotion’s first and only venture into the Sphere.
The Sphere boasts a wraparound 16K x 16K resolution, 240-feet tall interior display covering 160,000 square feet, made of 64,000 LED tiles. Also a celebration of the Mexican Independence Day, the event will have movies that will be playing on the entire media plane. This has raised many concerns about fighters getting potentially distracted by the unprecedented magnitude of the event.
However, Borsari revealed that the promotion has already a plan in place to avoid any distraction for fighters. Borsari shared that while there will be movies playing on the entire media plane, the fights in between will be in a “quiet state.” While the promotion wants those in attendance and watching from home to have a “cool” experience, they won’t be taking away any attention when the fights are on.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
“We’re going to use six 90-second films that’ll take over the entire media plane…When the films are over, they transition into what we’re calling worlds,” Borsari told Shakeil Mahjouri. “Within the worlds there are different states. They are active states where things are going on within those worlds. When fighters are walking out, they’ll be a bit more active, there will be some more activity. Different lighting effects, different animations going on when fighters are walking out. When the fights are going on, that’s what we’re calling the most quiet state. It’s all about the fights at that point and we want to have a very cool environment for those that are in the venue and for the folks at home watching on broadcast. But we don’t want to be the primary driver of the creative at that moment. Anytime there are two fighters inside the Octagon, it’s about them. So we’ve adjusted the state of these worlds to really quiet down and allow us to focus on the fight action.”
Fights not playing on the entire media plane further raises the concern of a far away view for those in the back seats. However, the UFC has figured a way around that as well with Image Magnification. Big enough IMAG screens will be projecting the fights in the Sphere without the distorting the visual.
“We’re gonna utilize what’s called an acronym called IMAG or Image Magnification,” Borsari said. “Which is, our typical broadcast feed will go into these IMAG cutouts within the environment. It won’t be full media plane takeover. That presents all kinds of issues. If the fighters were 80 feet tall, you’d get some distortion, it would start to get really wonky in the way you would be experiencing the fights. We found what is a fairly large sizeable IMAG cutout to fit within the world, that will allow viewers to get a really cool high resolution image of the fight action, of our athletes. And also allow us to continue to storytell because it will sit within this environment that we’ve built.”
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar