UFC 306 Sphere. I figured it out.

666

666

T-800
@purple
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
1,971
Reaction score
3,392
So I have done some thought about why it will be a 1 off and such. I have come to the conclusion that there will be an announcement or when we tune in it will be this huge surprise that the cage will be none other than A SPHERE!

You heard it here first trans ladies and gentlemen. The fighters will be fighting in a sphere cage in a SPHERE. The first and only time the UFC drops it's patented Octagon for a Circle.
 
Probably gonna have each fighter locked inside those giant hamsterball things from American Gladiators too.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
The octagon is too fundamental to the UFC's branding. Won't happen.
 
I know where their next special event should be

MV5BZTIyZGM3NDItMTNmNS00Yzc4LTg2MzItOWY4MTE1NDlmZDIyXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTAwMzUyOTc@._V1_.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 666
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Rumored UFC 306 at the Sphere will be ONE AND DONE!!!
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
5K
JakePaulMMA
JakePaulMMA
K
Dana White about to break all sorts of financial records with UFC 306. Future looks great for UFC.
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Krixes
Krixes
Wormwood
News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
3K
TripleIDoubleH
T
Streeter
Whats your UFC 306 Sphere card?
2
Replies
22
Views
716
1BadMF
1BadMF
ExitLUPin
UFC 306 at The Sphere is in 2 weeks and there are still 3k remaining tickets....
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
2K
daniel san
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,423
Messages
56,122,355
Members
175,076
Latest member
nixwix

Share this page

Back
Top