UFC 306 Sphere. I figured it out.

So I have done some thought about why it will be a 1 off and such. I have come to the conclusion that there will be an announcement or when we tune in it will be this huge surprise that the cage will be none other than A SPHERE!
You heard it here first trans ladies and gentlemen. The fighters will be fighting in a sphere cage in a SPHERE. The first and only time the UFC drops it's patented Octagon for a Circle.
