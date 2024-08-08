Dana White about to break all sorts of financial records with UFC 306. Future looks great for UFC.

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
91
Reaction score
227
UFC 306 at the sphere is set to break all kinds of financial records.

It may be one of the most expensive events ever held by the UFC as well as the highest gate ever generated.

$1,300 tickets still remain with some tickets going as high as above $10,000.

Most likely to be record live attendance. They anticipate the event at the Sphere will continue to massively grow the brand.

Let’s go UFC!

www.mmafighting.com

UFC 306 ‘even more expensive’ than anticipated, but Sphere event could produce largest live gate ever

Dana White wasn’t kidding when he said he was breaking the bank to produce UFC 306 at the Sphere because the card is costing even more than initially expected.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Explains a lot. That's why we've had to deal with Jon's continuous fuck ups.

So on top of it all, the guy is a snitch too.
 
No wonder the UFC isn't keen on returning Sphere events, 17M to set up a show seems ridiculous. I wonder how the sphere is going to stay filled all year unless the biggest acts are doing residency there. That's with a mediocre card and expensive tickets.
 
Just curious but going to a live UFC event....is it any better than what I can watch at home?
 
giphy.webp
 
I'd wager the UFC is getting a flat rate from their Saudi sponsor
 
Darkavius said:
Just curious but going to a live UFC event....is it any better than what I can watch at home?
Click to expand...
Neat experience every fan should try at least once. But mma isn’t the greatest spectator sport, you’ll probably end up looking at the screens a lot anyways. Watching on tv will always give you a clearer look making it easier to follow the action.
 
Dana about to cut fighter pay and bonuses again.
 
love the morons here who keep starting threads on how the UFC is dying lol
 
dana white shaves his entire body smooth.

thats a fact.

the ufc and partners pushed a product called manscaped toward young men creating a narrative girls prefer men who look like boys naked.

these elites are basically conditioning young men into smooth shaven fem boys.

and they are training women to like this.

this is something very wrong and you guys just seem to miss it. dude wipes, condom depo, xyience energy . the ufc is part of the liberal agenda to feminize men
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markg171
Conor vs Chandler gate already largest in UFC history
2 3
Replies
57
Views
3K
TR1
TR1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,659
Messages
55,998,684
Members
175,026
Latest member
carlosjr107

Share this page

Back
Top