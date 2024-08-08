Dana White about to break all sorts of financial records with UFC 306. Future looks great for UFC.

UFC 306 ‘even more expensive’ than anticipated, but Sphere event could produce largest live gate ever Dana White wasn’t kidding when he said he was breaking the bank to produce UFC 306 at the Sphere because the card is costing even more than initially expected.

UFC 306 at the sphere is set to break all kinds of financial records.It may be one of the most expensive events ever held by the UFC as well as the highest gate ever generated.$1,300 tickets still remain with some tickets going as high as above $10,000.Most likely to be record live attendance. They anticipate the event at the Sphere will continue to massively grow the brand.Let’s go UFC!