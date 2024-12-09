I don't watch Rizin but I don't necessarily like that Sakakibara has a business relationship with Dana. I may be thinking about this entirely wrong but Rizin may be one of the few major places left for competition for the UFC since ONE and PFL are struggling. The hope would be that Rizin would hold shows in Japan and then do some shows in Brazil to help get that market to provide some competition, no matter how minor, to the UFC.



As it stands the way I interpret that article is that Rizin will consistently be the feeder league to the UFC and that will not change.