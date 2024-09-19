UFC at the Sphere should be an annual event

I believe establishing an annual event at the Sphere would position the UFC as a pioneer in live sports entertainment. It would showcase their commitment to innovation and fan engagement, setting them apart from other sporting organizations. Hosting events at this venue allows for deeper storytelling around fighters' journeys and backgrounds. Future events could focus on different cultural themes, showcasing fighters' diverse heritages—imagine a night celebrating Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu or Japanese MMA. This approach could resonate more with fans and create a richer narrative experience. Given the success of UFC 306 and the unique capabilities of the Sphere, making this an annual event would not only capitalize on its current momentum but also elevate the entire MMA experience for fans around the world. What do you think?