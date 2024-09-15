Sphere Las Vegas - Chance for UFC to Go Big on NYE Events?

So you know how Japanese promotions OWNED New Year's Eve events?

Sphere is so damn cool, and you know what's headlining on New Year's Eve this year?

An EBM act called "Anyma", who booked a bunch of extra dates (ie, implying availability...)

www.vividseats.com

Anyma Las Vegas tickets - MSG Sphere - 12/31/2024 | Vivid Seats

Buy Afterlife presents Anyma - The End of Genesys in Las Vegas tickets from Vivid Seats for the concert on 12/31/2024 and shop with confidence thanks to our 100% Buyer Guarantee.
www.vividseats.com www.vividseats.com

I might be missing something, but this doesn't seem like that big of a deal?

You think the UFC can book Sphere for next year's NYE (which will be a Wednesday) and put on a HUUUUUUGE event?

Is it time for the UFC to claim that legendary tradition?
 
dana ain't paying 20 mil ever again to throw a card.
new and improved Apex for NYE more like it
 
Ortega is about to pull out of fight and mess the event up.
 
kingmob6 said:
dana ain't paying 20 mil ever again to throw a card.
new and improved Apex for NYE more like it
Peanuts, mate.

Event probably covers that on gate alone.
 
Sphere is done. Too much money.

Next event is smaller at some rich oligarch's private party


9f_zbL.gif
 
Siver! said:
Peanuts, mate.

Event probably covers that on gate alone.
you don't understand dana my brother.
they had to reduce ticket prices 7x just to sell it out.
their gate is 23 mil, they barely making it.
they usually have like 4-6x profit on gate
 
I've been waiting for big UFC NYE event for years. What was the last one? BROCK vs. REEM?

Edit:

So, I searched late year cards:

UFC 232 (Jones vs. Gus 2 / Cyborg vs. Nunes), Dec 29, 2018
UFC 219 (Cybrog vs. Holm / Khabib vs. Barboza), Dec 30, 2017
UFC 207 (Nunes vs. Ronda / Cruz vs. Garbrandt), Dec 30, 2016
UFC 168 (Weidman vs. Silva 2 / Ronda vs. Tate 2), Dec 28, 2013
UFC 155 (JDS vs. Cain 2), Dec 29, 2012
UFC 141 (Brock vs. Reem), Dec 30, 2011

Freaking 6 years since the last one! :mad:
 
Last edited:
kingmob6 said:
you don't understand dana my brother.
they had to reduce ticket prices 7x just to sell it out.
their gate is 23 mil, they barely making it.
they usually have like 4-6x profit on gate
Oh I get him, I just don't care 🤣

Time to move past the bean counter and make a move with enormous potential!

Wrestlemania in the Spring.
UFC: NYE in the Winter.

The two biggest events of the year!
 
Would there be any legends forced out of retirement? Shooto champs fighting Deep champs? Minowaman fighting basketball players? If not, I'm not interested.
 
