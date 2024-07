Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira

According to Dana White, UFC at the Sphere (UFC 306) will only have 10 fights on the card.UFC CEO Dana White revealed on Monday during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the highly anticipated event, which is also known as UFC 306, will feature just 10 bouts on the lineup.“We’re going to do 10 (fights),” White told McAfee. “There will be a main, co-main, and obviously this card will be very Mexican-heavy.”So far, these are the scheduled fights (6):“There are already six fights reported as set for the event, which airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.The latest Noche UFC lineup includes:The event has cost 17 million dollars to date.No official main event or co main event has been announced.What would be your preferred main event? I wouldn’t mind Max vs Ilia, but rumors are that bout is scheduled for 307.Full article: