News UFC 306 Noche UFC at the Sphere Will Have Only 10 Fights

According to Dana White, UFC at the Sphere (UFC 306) will only have 10 fights on the card.

UFC CEO Dana White revealed on Monday during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the highly anticipated event, which is also known as UFC 306, will feature just 10 bouts on the lineup.

“We’re going to do 10 (fights),” White told McAfee. “There will be a main, co-main, and obviously this card will be very Mexican-heavy.”

So far, these are the scheduled fights (6):
“There are already six fights reported as set for the event, which airs on ESPN+ pay-per-viewfollowing prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.

The latest Noche UFC lineup includes:

  • Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira
  • Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Manuel Torres
  • Kevin Borjas vs. Edgar Chairez
  • Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Rodriguez
The event has cost 17 million dollars to date.

No official main event or co main event has been announced.

What would be your preferred main event? I wouldn’t mind Max vs Ilia, but rumors are that bout is scheduled for 307.

Is it better to cut outbearly prelims to save money or get your money's worth and fill the whole card? If this is supposed to be a one and done event why isn't this a massive event?
 
Not looking better than 300, as he stated a few weeks ago:

OMalley vs Merab
Grasso vs Shevchenko III

The 6 fights listed

Leaves 2 openings, & they better be bangers. Lopes vs Movsar 2 & Ige vs Yair would make sense, since both Lopes & Ige want to be on this card as their rewards for UFC 303.
 
Didn't he promise Lopes and Ige they'd be on this card? That would only leave room for those and the O'Malley and Grasso title defences. Going to asume Dana forgot that promise a few minutes after he made it
 
O’Malley vs Merab
Grasso vs Shevchenko
Aldo vs Cejudo
Aljo vs Lopes
Yanez vs Talbott
 
What happened to O’Malley vs Merab and Max vs Ilia?

And cutting the card down to 10 fights could be great, but how many will be the girls? The UFC has some hungry Mexican crushers whose names I'm not hearing.
 
Should be the standar imo.

Even the local promotions here have adopted the 13, 14 fight cards from the UFC and I hate it.
 
Wormwood said:
The event has cost 17 million dollars to date.
Click to expand...

I've been wondering why this has been so expensive already.

MMAJoey suggested that perhaps it was the advertising (outer sphere) and such, but that seems REALLY expensive and, frankly, like poor spending.

I'd rather spend 17 million putting together 4-5 amazing fights per card in a shithole arena in Omaha than spend 17 mil to watch an above average PPV in an amazing setting tbh.

But i'm also not running a billion dollar org and am retarded so what do i know
 
Soggust said:
I've been wondering why this has been so expensive already.

MMAJoey suggested that perhaps it was the advertising (outer sphere) and such, but that seems REALLY expensive and, frankly, like poor spending.

I'd rather spend 17 million putting together 4-5 amazing fights per card in a shithole venue in Omaha than spend 17 mil to watch an above average PPV in an amazing setting tbh.

But i'm also not running a billion dollar org and am retarded so what do i know
Click to expand...
UFC isn't about great fighters or even great fights.
 
People are missing the point. The Sphere is the main attraction. The fights are secondary. Did you guys forget the seats are going to vibrate?
 
