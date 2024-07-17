Wormwood
According to Dana White, UFC at the Sphere (UFC 306) will only have 10 fights on the card.
UFC CEO Dana White revealed on Monday during an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the highly anticipated event, which is also known as UFC 306, will feature just 10 bouts on the lineup.
“We’re going to do 10 (fights),” White told McAfee. “There will be a main, co-main, and obviously this card will be very Mexican-heavy.”
So far, these are the scheduled fights (6):
“There are already six fights reported as set for the event, which airs on ESPN+ pay-per-viewfollowing prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
The latest Noche UFC lineup includes:
No official main event or co main event has been announced.
What would be your preferred main event? I wouldn’t mind Max vs Ilia, but rumors are that bout is scheduled for 307.
What would be your preferred main event? I wouldn’t mind Max vs Ilia, but rumors are that bout is scheduled for 307.
Dana White says Noche UFC at Sphere will be 10 fights, cost already at $17 million
The Noche UFC card on Sept. 14 will have fewer fights on the lineup than a standard UFC event, but the price to put it on will be immense.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com