I've been wondering why this has been so expensive already.



MMAJoey suggested that perhaps it was the advertising (outer sphere) and such, but that seems REALLY expensive and, frankly, like poor spending.



I'd rather spend 17 million putting together 4-5 amazing fights per card in a shithole venue in Omaha than spend 17 mil to watch an above average PPV in an amazing setting tbh.



But i'm also not running a billion dollar org and am retarded so what do i know