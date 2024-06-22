Whats your UFC 306 Sphere card?

My card that I would love to see



Main: Conor v Chandler - Conor pulled out to headline Sphere card imo

Co Main : Topuria v Max

Kayla vs Pennington

Shavat vs JDM

Justin v Charles 2



Can't think of a better card that could be made for 306 ..... Share card os supposed to be like the 300 card. Well that would be it.



I know Conor doesn't want to share ppv points but I think he values headline this more he's got 9 figures he's fine for money.



Yes Max vs Top should Headline but it's not Main eventing over Conor an Toppy seems to worship Conor so he should be fine with it.