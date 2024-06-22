  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Whats your UFC 306 Sphere card?

Streeter

Streeter

My card that I would love to see

Main: Conor v Chandler - Conor pulled out to headline Sphere card imo
Co Main : Topuria v Max
Kayla vs Pennington
Shavat vs JDM
Justin v Charles 2

Can't think of a better card that could be made for 306 ..... Share card os supposed to be like the 300 card. Well that would be it.

I know Conor doesn't want to share ppv points but I think he values headline this more he's got 9 figures he's fine for money.

Yes Max vs Top should Headline but it's not Main eventing over Conor an Toppy seems to worship Conor so he should be fine with it.
 
Shavkat vs Jake...Shields? I'd be ok with it. Would be like a Fedor vs Zulu showcase fight. The perfect murder for a special event.
 
Replace Kayla/Pennington with Grasso/Shevchenko 3, that fights pretty much a guarantee to take place at the sphere.
Still dont think JDM will be ready by then and Charlie Olives is talking about moving up to Welterweight.
Also dont think Conor/Chandler and Max/Topuria will be on the same card, they can each headline their own event even with Dana wanting the Sphere card to be as big as possible.
 
I think Top n Conor an co exist for this supposed "once ever" card.

Kayla is a bigger draw than Val Grasso. But maybe you're right. Val Grasso should be on a garbage card no interest.
 
Max vs. Topuria
O’Malley vs. Merab
Grasso vs. Schevchenko
Evloev vs. Volk
Aldo vs. Cruz
 
