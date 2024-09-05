Streeter said: Did Dana make 306 a terrible card for Noche or a subtle jab at the Saudis ? Click to expand...

TheMMAnalyst said: Couldn’t they have spent a fraction of the 16 million or whatever on more elite fighters? Click to expand...

The card was always going to be Mexican centric & they wanted a theme to tie the event together. The Saudis didn't even get involved until later in the development stage, they weren't there in the beginning. This was never going to be built as a UFC 300 level card. Factoring in that every fight outside the main event has a Mexican fighter I think they did about as well as they could've done considering that.