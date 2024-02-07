Impeachment vote​

WASHINGTON -The U.S. House of Representatives delivered a blow to Republican Speaker Mike Johnson when it voted on Tuesday against impeaching Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official.Despite the failed impeachment, partisan fighting over immigration has escalated in an election year.The House already was investigating whether any of Biden's past behaviour before moving into the White House might have constituted a high crime or misdemeanor. Even some Republicans have said they do not see such evidence yet.Democrats view the effort as retribution for having twice led impeachments against former President Donald Trump.Earlier, Senate Republicans appeared to have killed a bipartisan border security deal. The measure was an effort to solve the very border security problems that they wanted Mayorkas to stop, including record numbers of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border with Mexico.Biden said at the White House: "All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically."[snip]The House's Homeland Security Committee last week approved two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, a near-unprecedented step to take against a member of a president's cabinet over a policy dispute.That had happened only once in U.S. history, in 1876 when a war secretary was impeached on charges of criminal misconduct.Representative Tom McClintock said the investigation into Mayorkas had failed to "identify an impeachable crime," and Representative Ken Buck made a similar statement on Monday.During debate, McClintock said, "Secretary Mayorkas is guilty of maladministration of our immigration laws on a cosmic scale." He added, however, that the Constitution does not intend impeachment to be used as a weapon in "political disputes."House Republicans allege that Mayorkas was intentionally lax in securing the long border with Mexico and violated the public trust by making false statements to Congress.Mayorkas has denied any wrongdoing and has defended his tenure.Calling the impeachment move a "sham," Democratic Representative James McGovern said, "What you're doing today does nothing to help anything at the border."Democrats and some legal experts have said the impeachment charges fall well short of evidence of "high crimes and misdemeanors" under the Constitution's impeachment requirement.The bold text is obviously the key part. As the CBC helpfully pointed out, pretty much the worst possible mistake you can make as speaker is to bring something to a vote when you don't have a winning margin secured. Once again, the worst speaker in modern congressional history gets his shit pushed in on a voteGo! MAGA! lolI'm unsatisfied, though. Yes, it's another hilarious defeat for these losers, but it only leaves me wanting more.