I was surprised I couldn't find another thread on this but I tried; merge at will, mods.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/u-s-ho...omeland-security-secretary-mayorkas-1.6758824
WASHINGTON -
The U.S. House of Representatives delivered a blow to Republican Speaker Mike Johnson when it voted on Tuesday against impeaching Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official.

Despite the failed impeachment, partisan fighting over immigration has escalated in an election year.

The House in a 214-216 vote blocked a committee's impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Four Republicans bucked their leadership, joining Democrats in opposing the charges against the Cabinet member.

The House already was investigating whether any of Biden's past behaviour before moving into the White House might have constituted a high crime or misdemeanor. Even some Republicans have said they do not see such evidence yet.

Democrats view the effort as retribution for having twice led impeachments against former President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Senate Republicans appeared to have killed a bipartisan border security deal. The measure was an effort to solve the very border security problems that they wanted Mayorkas to stop, including record numbers of illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border with Mexico.

Biden said at the White House: "All indications are this bill won't even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically."



Impeachment vote​

The House's Homeland Security Committee last week approved two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, a near-unprecedented step to take against a member of a president's cabinet over a policy dispute.

That had happened only once in U.S. history, in 1876 when a war secretary was impeached on charges of criminal misconduct.

Representative Tom McClintock said the investigation into Mayorkas had failed to "identify an impeachable crime," and Representative Ken Buck made a similar statement on Monday.

During debate, McClintock said, "Secretary Mayorkas is guilty of maladministration of our immigration laws on a cosmic scale." He added, however, that the Constitution does not intend impeachment to be used as a weapon in "political disputes."

House Republicans allege that Mayorkas was intentionally lax in securing the long border with Mexico and violated the public trust by making false statements to Congress.

Around 2 million migrants were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023.

Mayorkas has denied any wrongdoing and has defended his tenure.

Calling the impeachment move a "sham," Democratic Representative James McGovern said, "What you're doing today does nothing to help anything at the border."

Democrats and some legal experts have said the impeachment charges fall well short of evidence of "high crimes and misdemeanors" under the Constitution's impeachment requirement.




The bold text is obviously the key part. As the CBC helpfully pointed out, pretty much the worst possible mistake you can make as speaker is to bring something to a vote when you don't have a winning margin secured. Once again, the worst speaker in modern congressional history gets his shit pushed in on a vote :)

Go! MAGA! lol

I'm unsatisfied, though. Yes, it's another hilarious defeat for these losers, but it only leaves me wanting more.
 
Love them or hate them, both Pelosi and Turtle man were skilled politicians, shrewd and effective. This new breed are just completely ineffectual by comparison.
 
They are gonna wheel out a man with cancer today to impeach mayorkas they are so desperate
 
Not sure why they pick on this guy. It all comes from the top imo.
 
Cajun said:
Not sure why they pick on this guy. It all comes from the top imo.
What comes down from the top? Did you see this part, "Around 2 million migrants were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023."

Where is the evidence anyone is dragging their feet on this issue besides the Republicans who keep voting against funding bills?
 
Cajun said:
Not sure why they pick on this guy. It all comes from the top imo.
Oh, shit. I just realized when you say "this guy" you might have meant the Speaker. If so, they pick on him to get under the skin of the MAGAs who caused him to end up there, I think. If I were a House Republican I would low-key seek to sabotage him at every possible opportunity.
 
Between this and failing to pass the Israel funding, total Electile Dysfunction
 
Sinister said:
Between this and failing to pass the Israel funding, total Electile Dysfunction
Too bad they wouldn't just go for the "natural male enhancement" of growing a fucking backbone and putting their constituents ahead of their bank accounts and thirst for privilege.

For it is written, the love of money is the root of all evil.
 
HOLA said:
Love them or hate them, both Pelosi and Turtle man were skilled politicians, shrewd and effective. This new breed are just completely ineffectual by comparison.
How do you bring up multiple votes that will fail om the same day.
 
Andy Capp said:
Too bad they wouldn't just go for the "natural male enhancement" of growing a fucking backbone and putting their constituents ahead of their bank accounts and thirst for privilege.

For it is written, the love of money is the root of all evil.
To be fair I think the Twitter Caucus are true zealots in their Trumpism.
 
Cajun said:
Not sure why they pick on this guy. It all comes from the top imo.
I don't think Biden has the slightest clue what his Administration is doing. Biden was full on board with Border Security not that long ago during the Obama Admin. Someone has allowed this Border disaster to continue going on 4 years now and if it's not Mayorkas, then it's someone above him behind the scenes. Mayorkas has said many times he doesn't not support deporting illegals, regardless of status. Does he believe that or is he being ordered to say that? Either way, he was the front man for this mess and was set to take the hit....

But congrats on Republicans with another major failure. Again, they were handed a publicity win on a platter and fucked it up yet again. Democrats don't have to do anything, just sit back and lets these fucking GOP douches fuck shit up on own their own.... again and again.

Fucking clown show. Hey... Here's a great idea. Why not talk to your GOP colleagues and see how they'll vote before you bring up and make a big deal out of it? Instead of looking like compete idiots. Say what you will about Democrats and their infighting. When a hot issue is up for vote.. They always present a united front and vote together.

Guaranteed these clowns will fuck up the Hunter thing as well. lol...

Or maybe some dipshits in the House will push for a National Abortion this summer and alienate the entire country again... just in time to get Biden elected again.

Going to be another great 4 years, no matter which asshole wins this November.

Fuck me...


 
Scerpi said:
I don't think Biden has the slightest clue what his Administration is doing. Biden was full on board with Border Security not that long ago during the Obama Admin. Someone has allowed this Border disaster to continue going on 4 years now and if it's not Mayorkas, then it's someone above him behind the scenes. Mayorkas has said many times he doesn't not support deporting illegals, regardless of status. Does he believe that or is he being ordered to say that? Either way, he was the front man for this mess and was set to take the hit....

But congrats on Republicans with another major failure. Again, they were handed a publicity win on a platter and fucked it up yet again. Democrats don't have to do anything, just sit back and lets these fucking GOP douches fuck shit up on own their own.... again and again.

Fucking clown show. Hey... Here's a great idea. Why not talk to your GOP colleagues and see how they'll vote before you bring up and make a big deal out of it? Instead of looking like compete idiots. Say what you will about Democrats and their infighting. When a hot issue is up for vote.. They always present a united front and vote together.

Guaranteed these clowns will fuck up the Hunter thing as well. lol...

Or maybe some dipshits in the House will push for a National Abortion this summer and alienate the entire country again... just in time to get Biden elected again.

Going to be another great 4 years, no matter which asshole wins this November.

Fuck me...


Someone has allowed this Border disaster to continue going on 4 years now and if it's not Mayorkas, then it's someone above him behind the scenes.
Riiiiight.

"Around 2 million migrants were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023."
 
Andy Capp said:
Riiiiight.

"Around 2 million migrants were arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal 2023."
Lol.. So what? There's record numbers being allowed to cross over. You trying to deny that the border is pretty much wide open?

In October 2023, the Foreign-Born Share Was the Highest in History​

At 49.5 million and 15 percent of the U.S. population, immigrants now at record​

cis.org

October 2023: Foreign-Born Share Was the Highest in History

A Census Bureau’s survey shows that the total foreign-born or immigrant population (legal and illegal) was 49.5 million in October 2023.
cis.org cis.org

  • In October 2023, the CPS shows that 15 percent of the U.S. population is now foreign-born — higher than any U.S. government survey or census has ever recorded.
  • The 49.5 million foreign-born residents (legal and illegal) in October 2023 is also a new record high.
  • Since President Biden took office in January 2021, the foreign-born population has grown by 4.5 million — larger than the individual populations of 25 U.S. states.
  • Based on our prior estimates of illegal immigrants, more than half (2.5 million) of the 4.5 million increase in the foreign-born population since January 2021 is likely due to illegal immigration. If adjusted for those missed by the survey, the increase would be larger.
  • The 4.5 million increase overall and the 2.5 million increase in illegal immigrants are both net figures. The number of new arrivals was significantly higher, but was offset by outmigration and natural mortality among the foreign-born already here.
  • The foreign-born population has grown on average by 137,000 a month since President Biden took office, compared to 42,000 a month during Trump’s presidency before Covid-19 hit, and 68,000 a month during President Obama’s two terms.
  • The scale of immigration is so high that it appears to have made the new Census Bureau population projections, published on November 9 of this year, obsolete. The bureau projected that the foreign-born share was not supposed to hit 15 percent until 2033.

Figure 2. The foreign-born population grew slower during Trump’s presidency (pre-Covid) than Obama’s, while growth in Biden’s term so far is dramatically higher than in his two immediate predecessors’ terms (in millions).



lol... But ok
 
