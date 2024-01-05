Elections Republican house: no border deal till trump or republican president

Joe

Joe

:l
@Gold
A little update on the border deal. The leader of the house is in no hurry to solve border issue they said was a crisis and is now rejecting any deal till a republican is elected president.
Here’s what a frustrated Senate GOP aide told us late last night:

“After congressional Republicans spent years elevating the border crisis, calling it an invasion and rightfully pushing for immediate action, the House Republican position is now basically ‘Let’s wait for Trump’ — even though he may not get elected and definitely couldn’t pass a border bill.”
As republicans in the house prepare to reject a deal between senate dems and republicans. A house republican revealed the whole game.

"Let me tell you, I’m not willing to do too damn much right now to help a Democrat and to help Joe Biden’s approval rating,” Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican, told CNN. “I will not help the Democrats try to improve this man’s dismal approval ratings. I’m not going to do it. Why would I? Chuck Schumer has had HR 2 on his desk since July. And he did nothing with it.”

Meanwhile republicans are gearing up to impeach Mayorkas for wait for it....not doing enough on the border

 
Super_Nintendo said:
guys i'm starting to think pretending to fix a border you deliberately broke to win points during election season won't look genuine or go over so well
So how do you think deals are done in washington? You know they have to pass both houses? Unless youre just interested in scene making and tv appearances
 
Joe said:
So how do you think deals are done in washington? You know they have to pass both houses? Unless youre just interested in scene making and tv appearances
who are you all of a sudden, ned flanders? you don't help the people that sabotaged the border in the first place while ignoring your pleas and especially not the people rigging the next election which includes tossing your own party leader's ass in prison. gtfoh sherdogoreeno.

Super_Nintendo said:
who are you all of a sudden, ned flanders? you don't help the people that sabotaged the border in the first place while ignoring your pleas and especially not the people rigging the next election which includes tossing your own party leader's ass in prison. gtfoh sherdogoreeno.

So how do you think a border deal with happen?
 
Joe said:
So how do you think a border deal with happen?
Regardless, anything that is signed now will still take time to even affect anything near the border, so by election night I'm not sure how well anything would even factor, if at all.

There have been many opportunities over the years to come together and underline border security, but the democrats have just used this as another moral high ground topic instead of listening to logic

They deserve everything they're getting
 
SakurabasEar said:
Regardless, anything that is signed now will still take time to even affect anything near the border, so by election night I'm not sure how well anything would even factor, if at all.

There have been many opportunities over the years to come together and underline border security, but the democrats have just used this as another moral high ground topic instead of listening to logic

They deserve everything they're getting
Funny every time there has been one close to happening its been filibustered by republicans. Remember they killed Ws bill and the one rubio put together ten years ago.
kinda hard to blame dems when the house wants everyone to know they killed it
 
Joe said:
Funny every time there has been one close to happening its been filibustered by republicans. Remember they killed Ws bill and the one rubio put together ten years ago.
kinda hard to blame dems when the house wants everyone to know they killed it
kinda hard to blame dems when the house wants everyone to know they killed it
Did you forget the 4 years of attacks on donald trump's border policies? Where they slandered him at every turn with every decision aimed at increasing border security? Even though it was actually working, very well

Then Biden came in, repelled every trump policy, enacted the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. All hell broke loose. We've seen nothing but historic immigration since
 
SakurabasEar said:
Lol,

Did you forget the 4 years of attacks on donald trump's border policies? Where they slandered him at every turn with every decision aimed at increasing border security? Even though its was actually working, very well

Then Biden came in, repelled every trump policy, enacted the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. Then all hell broke loose. We've seen nothing but historic immigration since
I remember the senate working on multiple bills and trump through his support for the least popular one. After that mcconnell didnt want to deal with anymore immigration bills.
I also remember obama being heavier on immigration than trump and they still attacked him for being weak on immigration and open borders.
 
Joe said:
I remember the senate working on multiple bills and trump through his support for the least popular one. After that mcconnell didnt want to deal with anymore immigration bills.
I also remember obama being heavier on immigration than trump and they still attacked him for being weak on immigration and open borders.
Well, we can agree on one thing. Obama and his cabinet weren't stupid enough to allow immigration to get out of hand like this.

They were way tougher, even though they appeared not to be. And for good reason. Eventually reality hits, and there no room for empathy or moral grandstanding when you're allowing 300,000 immigrants entry in one months time
 
SakurabasEar said:
Well, we can agree on one thing. Obama and his cabinet weren't stupid enough to allow immigration to get out of hand like this.

They we're way tougher, even though they appeared not to be. And for good reason. Eventually reality hits, and there no room for empathy or moral grandstanding when you're allowing 300,000 immigrants entry in one months time
Its an issue of laws. Laws that came before obama, biden and trump. They could actually try to change that but that you know requires deals. who is interested in doing that?
 
Joe said:
Its an issue of laws. Laws that came before obama, biden and trump. They could actually try to change that but that you know requires deals. who is interested in doing that?
I disagree, I dont think laws are the biggest factor here. The laws only matter when you catch an immigrant, and then have deal with the caught immigrant, and his kids. Immigration is still illegal

Resources and a general emphasis that this isn't allowable is the best defense.

Lol, I still remember when the media and biden attacked trump for using the same facilities that the obama administration used. And I remember when the media tried to lie and state that border security were using whips. And more lately, Texas was attacked for using water devices to stop boats and swimmers

All of this, is not going to setup up your border for success
 
MAGAts just pander to xenophobes. None of them, not one, has taken initiative to pass any significant legislation that actually curbs undocumented immigration, but rather make statements that insinuate that their intention is to punish any asylum seekers (from specific parts of the World) who even dare to think about coming here. But bi-partisan policy? Hell naw. Then you get the chorus of Trumptards who celebrate the perpetuation of any issues because they feel like it "owns the Libs." Lol
 
The deal is shit. It was negotiated by people who have no interest in stopping mass immigration but want more money for herding illegals in and “processing”.

What the left and the right view as “border security” are two radically different things. Democrats view security as orderly mass immigration. Calling the illegal legal and no politically damaging scenes at the border. The right views it as significantly less immigration and just about nobody just walking over our border.

Is that in the proposal?

This is only one lawmaker but It’s not just about not bailing Biden out of a crisis of his own making in an election year.

Like it or not, that’s politics. Democrats don’t have a prayer of winning the messaging in this issue because they are responsible and everybody knows it. It’s laughable that they are trying. Republicans should get the credit for the eventual securing of our border.

It’s about making sure that new established asylum laws aren’t weak asylum laws.

Also, they shouldn’t give any more money to Ukraine and certainly nothing to Israel as well. Maybe that lawmaker wants nothing of this deal while many want to fund Ukraine.
 
