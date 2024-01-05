Joe
:l
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 1, 2011
- Messages
- 23,820
- Reaction score
- 16,844
A little update on the border deal. The leader of the house is in no hurry to solve border issue they said was a crisis and is now rejecting any deal till a republican is elected president.
As republicans in the house prepare to reject a deal between senate dems and republicans. A house republican revealed the whole game.
"Let me tell you, I’m not willing to do too damn much right now to help a Democrat and to help Joe Biden’s approval rating,” Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican, told CNN. “I will not help the Democrats try to improve this man’s dismal approval ratings. I’m not going to do it. Why would I? Chuck Schumer has had HR 2 on his desk since July. And he did nothing with it.”
Meanwhile republicans are gearing up to impeach Mayorkas for wait for it....not doing enough on the border
Here’s what a frustrated Senate GOP aide told us late last night:
“After congressional Republicans spent years elevating the border crisis, calling it an invasion and rightfully pushing for immediate action, the House Republican position is now basically ‘Let’s wait for Trump’ — even though he may not get elected and definitely couldn’t pass a border bill.”
