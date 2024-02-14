Mr Holmes said: More virtue signaling instead of actual policy, but he's a piece of shit. Click to expand...

Actually, if this does go to trial in the senate, not sure if Schumer can simply block it by putting it on the back burner?But if a trial does happen, it creates platform for a public discussion of the current laws. I think a trial would be very interesting, because explaining how mayorkas is breaking the law by not following existing laws would highlight how we don’t need more laws on the books to stop the flow, if they just would enforce them.Which is also why we don’t need to throw billions at the border, which really is just giving money to deal with the migrants and process them. Yes that is why republicansAnd the “bi-partisan” senate bill was just globalists wanting cheap labor and increased markets to exploit people, make money, and diminish the voting power of American Citizens.Trump is winning vs Biden in most polls, but the same polls show democrats winning on the rest of the ballot, if I am not mistaken. They need something like this to remind people they DID pass hr1 with border policy. They can govern, just they don’t have the senate or presidency. Something like this could help them in those efforts of not losing the house and possibly gaining the senate and presidency.