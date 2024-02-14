Law House votes to impeach Mayorkas

House votes to impeach Mayorkas, a historic rebuke
https://apnews.com/article/house-ma...der-security-80cbd5bbb8f512c6814f155f825a1214

553bc783-d264-49bf-b05c-4fd815c9ec7d-large16x9-AP23005659699556.jpg
 
Mr Holmes said:
More virtue signaling instead of actual policy, but he's a piece of shit.
Actually, if this does go to trial in the senate, not sure if Schumer can simply block it by putting it on the back burner?

But if a trial does happen, it creates platform for a public discussion of the current laws. I think a trial would be very interesting, because explaining how mayorkas is breaking the law by not following existing laws would highlight how we don’t need more laws on the books to stop the flow, if they just would enforce them.

Which is also why we don’t need to throw billions at the border, which really is just giving money to deal with the migrants and process them. Yes that is why republicans

And the “bi-partisan” senate bill was just globalists wanting cheap labor and increased markets to exploit people, make money, and diminish the voting power of American Citizens.

Trump is winning vs Biden in most polls, but the same polls show democrats winning on the rest of the ballot, if I am not mistaken. They need something like this to remind people they DID pass hr1 with border policy. They can govern, just they don’t have the senate or presidency. Something like this could help them in those efforts of not losing the house and possibly gaining the senate and presidency.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Actually, if this does go to trial in the senate, not sure if Schumer can simply block it by putting it on the back burner?
He'll make a motion to dismiss, likely by the end of the week. And they'll vote 51-49 to dismiss it outright.

Your predictions always suck.
 
I wish their time was spent on more important things, but Mayorkas made his own bed. Oh, and are leftists really upset about a frivolous impeachment? Really??
 
another waste of time. he'll be back at work tomorrow, and the senate won't need more than 5 minutes to acquit him due to evidence. may as well just throw it on the backburner otherwise the rubes will just keep having their weekly mayorka impeachments when they are not too busy doing absolutely nothing or removing their own speakers.

nice to see the rubes doing their cute little virtue signal. have they brought forward their border funding bill yet or are they still busy sitting on their hands and doing absolutely nothing other than crying about issues they have no intentions of ever doing anything about?
 
Last edited:
Darkballs said:
Well done. You guys violated the Constitution and went against the oath you swore to put forth a measure that will instantly die in the Senate.

If this is what counts as a win for republicans, that party is truly fucked.
What is the Democrat party for $100 Alex
 
Confucamus said:
I wish their time was spent on more important things, but Mayorkas made his own bed. Oh, and are leftists really upset about a frivolous impeachment? Really??
What can republicans really do right now other than stuff like this? They did pass border policy almost a year ago, and Schumer hasn’t brought it to the senate floor.

Just look at how the democrats have no problem voting in unison that mayorkas is doing a great job, the border is fine. Crime is fine, best economy ever, Biden is not senile

The list goes on, do you think these democrats will give any consideration to anything house republicans want as compromise?

Of course not, which is why policy is not happening and democrats are holding firm to drive republicans to cave to a continuing resolutions multiple times (one is coming up in a couple weeks and there will be a vote on), which just continues to fund the budget as it was under Pelosi
 
You would think Biden should be the one impeached for the border but he’s such an innocent doting elderly man.

You just know this is all Mayorkas idea.

I think Republicans should consider infantilizing Biden on the campaign trail. Almost completely dismiss him as just a diaper wearing stand in and not really say anything mean about him as a “respectful of our elders” thing or as low hanging fruit.
 
Another waste of time. It will be good for clicks on Twitter.
 
Confucamus said:
I wish their time was spent on more important things, but Mayorkas made his own bed. Oh, and are leftists really upset about a frivolous impeachment? Really??
It'll get the democrats on record in an election year saying he's doing what they want him to.
 
Darkballs said:
Well done. You guys violated the Constitution and went against the oath you swore to put forth a measure that will instantly die in the Senate.

If this is what counts as a win for republicans, that party is truly fucked.
What do you mean violated the constitution?
 
nostradumbass said:
It'll get the democrats on record in an election year saying he's doing what they want him to.
In an election year where "immigration" is currently the #1 issue, no less.

No, he won't be removed, but backing his ineffective ass may be even worse.
 
SakurabasEar said:
What do you mean violated the constitution?
The Constitution calls for a high crime or misdemeanor.

Not doing your job the way partisan republicans want you to, does not meet that threshold. Neither does dressing up us as "not defending the border," or other such vagaries.

This is a stupid virtue signaling motion that's DOA in the Senate. Another example of republicans failing to govern and then engaging in outrage porn to distract.

It's just lame at this point, and certainly isn't moving the needle in their favor.
 
