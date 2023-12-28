  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Housing and Caring for Illegal Immigrants is Costing US Tax Payers $451 Billion per year...

Only about $4,000 per US household....

Migrant crisis has US taxpayers on the hook for up to $451B, House GOP report says
Migrant crisis has US taxpayers on the hook for up to $451B, House GOP report says

Americans could pay up to $451 billion to care for migrants who entered the US illegally, but have been released into the country or escaped from custody, according to a new report due out Monday f…
Americans could pay up to $451 billion to care for migrants who entered the US illegally, but have been released into the country or escaped from custody, according to a new report due out Monday from House Republicans and obtained exclusively by The Post.

“Every day, millions of American taxpayer dollars are spent on costs directly associated with illegal immigration and the unprecedented crisis at the Southwest border sparked by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ policies,” the House Homeland Security Committee interim staff report states.

“Only a small fraction is ever recouped from the taxes paid by illegal aliens, with the rest falling on the shoulders of American citizens and lawful residents,” it adds.

Compiled from federal and state records, media reports and other public information, the 50-page document outlines the taxpayer costs incurred in medical care, housing, education and other welfare benefits for tens of millions of migrants — to say nothing of the additional costs for law enforcement.

“This report reveals in painstaking detail the dollar costs facing the American people every day that this chaos continues, both in small towns on the border and in big cities like New York,” Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-Tenn.) told The Pos
 
🤦🏼‍♂️



There's no chance of that happening, and the majority is dissipating even faster than predictions from less than a decade ago.
Its basically a forgone conclusion, once the boomers start to pass away
 
🤦🏼‍♂️



There's no chance of that happening, and the majority is dissipating even faster than predictions from less than a decade ago.
Its basically a forgone conclusion, once the boomers start to pass away
Lots of Hispanics identify as white and so will many of their descendants. After all what would you call someone born in America who doesn't speak Spanish and looks like this?
a1114345b3f0d806f23356a97501acfe.jpg
Just like the Irish, Italians, and Jews they will eventually become honorary whites.
 
🤦🏼‍♂️



There's no chance of that happening, and the majority is dissipating even faster than predictions from less than a decade ago.
15 years ago whites were already the minority among kids. And surprise surprise kids grow up. Even then if they went zero immigration the white man would still be doomed to his fate of being marginalized in the beautiful countries he created.
 
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that these numbers are at the very least HIGHLY exaggerated if not fabricated. I'd love to see an analysis of how they came up with this.
 
Lots of Hispanics identify as white and so will many of their descendants. After all what would you call someone born in America who doesn't speak Spanish and looks like this?
a1114345b3f0d806f23356a97501acfe.jpg
Just like the Irish, Italians, and Jews they will eventually become honorary
I grew up on the border and the white skinned Chicanos (100% Spanish speaking) always considered themselves “brown” and not white. It was always considered a really low blow to point out that they were white.

I’m not even that pale but my family would fuck around and call me “guero” and Michael Jackson.


.<{chips}>


The rich kids from Mexico would drive across the border and attend my high school. Most of them looked white and considered themselves “white”.

It was an interesting juxtaposition.
 
I would like to know exactly what the numbers really are though...

If it were 4000 I'd rather have universal health care for those dollars or something else.
 
Lots of Hispanics identify as white and so will many of their descendants. After all what would you call someone born in America who doesn't speak Spanish and looks like this?
a1114345b3f0d806f23356a97501acfe.jpg
Just like the Irish, Italians, and Jews they will eventually become honorary whites.
I call 'em cinnamon girls.

{<tongue}
 
I grew up on the border and the white skinned Chicanos (100% Spanish speaking) always considered themselves “brown” and not white. It was always considered a really low blow to point out that they were white.

I’m not even that pale but my family would fuck around and call me “guero” and Michael Jackson.


.<{chips}>


The rich kids from Mexico would drive across the border and attend my high school. Most of them looked white and considered themselves “white”.

It was an interesting juxtaposition.
Cultural context makes a huge difference. If they're from Mexico then everyone is Hispanic so white Hispanics will identify as white. If they're 2nd gen immigrants who look white but are very connected to their culture and feel alienated by white Americans they will identify as Hispanic. If they're disconnected from their own culture and white passing then they will eventually see themselves and be seen as white.
 
I would like to know exactly what the numbers really are though...

If it were 4000 I'd rather have universal health care for those dollars or something else.
I'm not a fan of universal health care or a Gov program
If we could cut the MIC to pay for it, I'm down

Who do we protect that has UHC
 
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that these numbers are at the very least HIGHLY exaggerated if not fabricated. I'd love to see an analysis of how they came up with this.
There are no details provided in the article
 
I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that these numbers are at the very least HIGHLY exaggerated if not fabricated. I'd love to see an analysis of how they came up with this.
I think Cecil peoples compiled the report..
 
I highly doubt it. GOP will say anything to keep this country majority white.
I don’t doubt it. And they should be doing a lot more. Unless you want america to look like South America or Africa
 
