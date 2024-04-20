Part 2 (the end of my post. SD character limit cut off my op)



It's not that neoliberal market-based solutions can't be useful. But it's insane to think that those solutions are the only thing we should be doing. It obviously isn't working. It obviously hasn't worked.



For me personally, I know that these types of reforms, policies and government initiatives are never going to happen in this country because of the Republican party. I mean all of this with the utmost sincerity and good-faith, out of concern for my fellow Americans - For any of the good, decent people that read this, the people that care about their family and its future, regardless of your political persuasion, I cannot stress this enough - save yourselves and get the fuck out of this country. This is only going to get worse. It is not like this in other nations. Tokyo is the largest metro on earth, and average home prices are 300k. It is not a matter of population size. It is a matter of policy. Your children, and their children, will never be able to afford a home in this country unless they end up wealthy. Your children, and their children, are going to be at risk their entire lives for ending up with medical debt, which could result in them being homeless, or could result in them dying because they couldn't get treated to begin with. You, your children, and their children, should not need to be wealthy to live a quality life of dignity.



I know packing up and immigrating to another country, with or without a family, is a tremendous undertaking and no small task. But neither is ending up homeless or dying because you couldn't get healthcare. You need to do a serious analysis and gameplan for this future. If you and your spouse pick up a second job, maybe a side hustle as well, you budget well and stick to it, and you commit to the plan for a few years, you should be able to save up enough to immigrate to a functioning country. It will be really hard, but the future that is to come in the US is going to be much harder. Choose wisely.



I'm sorry to end on a partisan note but I ask the following completely sincerely. Republicans, what is the Republican answer/solution to the housing crisis? I literally do not even hear Republican politicians talk about it. I cannot recall a single time that Donald Trump has even mentioned it. Somebody tell me - what is the Republican policy solution to the US housing crisis?