The program was part of Biden's expansion of the CBP One app, which kicked off at the start of last year.



Migrants were able, under Biden's expansion, to apply for asylum using the app from their home countries.



But the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) notes that the transportation of these migrants directly to the U.S. is one of the lesser known uses of the app.



Aliens who cannot legally enter the U.S. use CBP One to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports.