The program was part of Biden's expansion of the CBP One app, which kicked off at the start of last year.
Migrants were able, under Biden's expansion, to apply for asylum using the app from their home countries.
But the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) notes that the transportation of these migrants directly to the U.S. is one of the lesser known uses of the app.
Aliens who cannot legally enter the U.S. use CBP One to apply for travel authorization and temporary humanitarian release from those airports.
...Lawyers also did not disclose the locations of foreign airport departures, making it unclear where these migrants are coming from.
But those eligible for the CBP One applications are citizens from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia and Ecuador.
I have a feeling the "bad actors" Biden's handlers are worried about are GOP strategists.But new information from CIS lawsuit reveals the locations were not disclosed due to fear 'bad actors' would inflict harm on public safety or the information would create law enforcement vulnerabilities.
Bigrants