Jihadist' Lebanese migrant is caught crossing into Texas and tells Border Patrol 'he was going to try and make a BOMB' - as Biden's border crisis spirals towards catastropheA Lebanese migrant who was caught illegally crossing the border near El Paso said he was 'going to try to make a bomb,' according to official records.Basel Bassel Ebbadi, 22, also admitted he was a member of Hezbollah when he was intercepted by agents at the southwest Texas border with Mexico on March 9.He was asked what he was doing in the US while in custody, to which he responded: 'I'm going to try to make a bomb' and he was on the way to New York.Ebbadi said he trained with Hezbollah for seven years before taking on a role guarding weapons locations for another four years, according to ICE records seen by the New York Post.It comes as a 'migrant crime wave' sweeps the country thanks to hundreds of thousands of people illegally crossing the border each month, as tensions rise between Texan officials and the Biden administration over how to police it.Ebbadi said his training focused on 'jihad' and killing people 'that was not Muslim' - but he fled the country because he 'didn't want to kill people.''Once you're in, you can never get out,' he added, according to the ICE papers.The Lebanese national came to the US without any documentation. He said he lost his papers while he was being robbed at knifepoint in Costa Rica.He also admitted to relaying a fake date of birth and name to officials.Ebbadi was detained in isolation at the El Paso Hardened Facility before he was interviewed by the Tactical Terrorism Response Team.He was marked for deportation from the US, but it's unclear which country he would be taken to.Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Islamist militant political party recognized by the West as a terror group.Members of the group killed three American troops in Jordan late January in a drone attack. At least 34 people were also injured in the strike.The wave of migrants arriving at the southern border has continued throughout most of President Joe Biden's tenure. It has led to millions of migrants pouring into the country and straining cities.America is expected to be grappling with more than 8 million asylum seekers and migrants who will have crossed over the southern border by September.The staggering figure represents a 167 percent surge in five years and underscores the challenges faced by what is both an underfunded and antiquated immigration system.Most of the 8 million are now free to roam US streets, including 2 million 'high-priority' cases of career criminals seeking asylum.The system appears to be struggling to cope with the rapid numbers of migrants flowing across the border, which reached an all-time high of 302,000 monthly crossings in December.The backlog has left millions of migrants who are currently residing in the U.S., unsure of whether they will be permitted to stay or simply be deported.Migrants who cross the border may often be forced to wait several years for a decision to be made in their applications. In the meantime, they have been released to American streets.Recent data suggests the backlog has only swelled during President Joe Biden's term in part reflecting the difficulties his administration has faced in addressing the unprecedented influx of migrants, mainly from Central and South America.At the end of fiscal year 2023 on September 30, more than 6 million people were recorded on what officials term the 'non-detained docket.'Government projections, as communicated in Homeland Security documents sent to Congress, suggest the number will have risen to 8 million by October 1.The number includes people who have been ordered to be deported or who are still awaiting their final decisions in their asylum or immigration cases.The majority are not being held in limited available detention space and instead are free to roam.Overall last year, some 2,045,838 people illegally crossed the southern border into the US, according to CBP figures.These figures are expected to swell this year - while the northern border with Canada is also experiencing an unprecedented crisis.Illegal crossings from Canada into the US surged 500 percent to 10,021 last year compared with 2022.Imagine the amount of terrorists that have not been caught and unlike this guy truly want to hurt people.This is a disaster that likely is going to lead to a terrorist attack.