Crime Elon Musk says Biden flying 320K ‘unvetted’ migrants into the US sets stage ‘for something far worse than 9/11’

Elon Musk says Biden flying 320K ‘unvetted’ migrants into the US sets stage ‘for something far worse than 9/11’

Elon Musk bashed President Joe Biden’s administration for secretly flying 320,000 “unvetted” migrants into the US, signaling that “the groundwork is being laid for something…
Biden administration ADMITS illegal migrant secret flying program

Joe Biden's administration has admitted transporting migrants on secret flights into the U.S. which could cause national security 'vulnerabilities.'
Elon Musk ripped President Joe Biden’s administration for secretly flying 320,000 “unvetted” migrants into the US, signaling that “the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.”

Musk issued the grave warning on X Tuesday, noting that it’s “just a matter of time” that the US faces another terrorist attack of that magnitude.

“This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants,” Musk added in the post.

“This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote,” the billionaire Tesla CEO said in a subsequent post that doubled down on his stance.

In the past 12 months, Biden’s administration allowed at least 320,000 illegal immigrants to fly into 43 different American airports through a controversial program using the Customs and Border Patrol app — also known as CBP One — that was created to let migrants apply for parole into the US, the Daily Mail earlier reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear where these migrants were flying in from.

The Center for Immigration Studies has said that locations are kept under wraps due to fear that “bad actors” would inflict harm on public safety or the information would create law enforcement vulnerabilities, according to the Daily Mail.

In a lawsuit seeking to block Biden’s CBP One, the CIS added that the secretive flights are “legally dubious.”

If the CBP refuses to disclose the locations for fear of “grave” consequences, it is likely not a program that should continue, the agency alleged, per the Daily Mail.

Musk has notoriously been outspoken against Biden’s lax border policies — especially since visiting the southern border in Texas in September when he said he witnessed “some pretty extreme” migrants crossing into the US.

Musk mentioned during a live stream from Eagle Pass how he heard a man hopped the border with facial tattoos, including teardrops, which he said “means they have murdered someone and they are so proud of having murdered someone that they tattoo — one tear on their face for every one person that they killed.”

People on the terror watch list are crossing the border in high numbers. It's only a matter of time before they do something. Crazy the Biden administration admitted using tax payer dollars to fly unvetted illegals throughout the country.
 
9/11, never forget!

In my opinion, everyone should always remember September 11, 2001.
 
Yes, he should be like Bezos traveling on an obscenely large yacht while in control of the Washington Post. Maybe like Gates, just keep buying an alarming amount of farmland. Maybe like Zuckerberg, buying up property on an island and building an end of times bunker.
 
LEGAL immigration has been going down drastically, only to be replaced with illegal immigration, bottom of the barrow people that will be a burden on taxpayers.

essentially, the democrats have been growing their base for decades using this strategy.

tbf, republicans had plenty of chances to rectify, and at this point, just accept the burn.
 
LEGAL immigration has been going down drastically, only to be replaced with illegal immigration, bottom of the barrow people that will be a burden on taxpayers.

essentially, the democrats have been growing their base for decades using this strategy.

tbf, republicans had plenty of chances to rectify, and at this point, just accept the burn.
Weird then how the last mass granting of amnesty for illegal migrants was a Republican President.
 
Yes, he should be like Bezos traveling on an obscenely large yacht while in control of the Washington Post. Maybe like Gates, just keep buying an alarming amount of farmland. Maybe like Zuckerberg, buying up property on an island and building an end of times bunker.
That's way more in line with what I would be doing for sure. Way cooler than making myself a public spectacle and reposting fox news propaganda on Twitter, I mean X. lmao
 
Imagine being the richest guy on earth and this is how you spend your time.
Ah, another "why do you even care, bro", the new left wing everything argument whenever anybody points out their failures and fuckups. Yeah, that might have taken him a whole 9 seconds to post, on the platform that he owns, while you have 5 posts on the first page declaring that you don't care. Why do all the "who cares, bro" posts seem to take up an entire day of posting it over and over?
 
Ah, another "why do you even care, bro", the new left wing everything argument whenever anybody points out their failures and fuckups.


Yeah, that might have taken him a whole 9 seconds to post, on the platform that he owns.
I mean this story really just amplifies the reality that conservatives don't want any immigrants.

Seeking asylum after crossing the border = bad

Seeking asylum before crossing the border = also bad

Can't you dorks just admit you don't want any immigration?
 
Every day, this administration proves more and more that they have no intention of trying to mitigate the issue.
 
Every day, the conservatives prove more and more that they have no intention of trying to mitigate the issue.
 
I mean this story really just amplifies the reality that conservatives don't want any immigrants.

Seeking asylum after crossing the border = bad

Seeking asylum before crossing the border = also bad

Can't you dorks just admit you don't want any immigration?
Who the hell ever claimed they did want unvetted mass migration? The only people who didn't "admit" that are white libs who wanted it to stay in Texas and didn't think it would come to their cities.
 
Who the hell ever claimed they did want unvetted mass migration? The only people who didn't "admit" that are white libs who wanted it to stay in Texas and didn't think it would come to their cities.
The asylum process is a vetting process...
 
