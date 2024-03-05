Elon Musk says Biden flying 320K ‘unvetted’ migrants into the US sets stage ‘for something far worse than 9/11’ Elon Musk bashed President Joe Biden’s administration for secretly flying 320,000 “unvetted” migrants into the US, signaling that “the groundwork is being laid for something…

Elon Musk ripped President Joe Biden’s administration for secretly flying 320,000 “unvetted” migrants into the US, signaling that “the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11.”Musk issued the grave warning on X Tuesday, noting that it’s “just a matter of time” that the US faces another terrorist attack of that magnitude.“This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants,” Musk added in the post.“This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote,” the billionaire Tesla CEO said in a subsequent post that doubled down on his stance.In the past 12 months, Biden’s administration allowed at least 320,000 illegal immigrants to fly into 43 different American airports through a controversial program using the Customs and Border Patrol app — also known as CBP One — that was created to let migrants apply for parole into the US, the Daily Mail earlier reported.It wasn’t immediately clear where these migrants were flying in from.The Center for Immigration Studies has said that locations are kept under wraps due to fear that “bad actors” would inflict harm on public safety or the information would create law enforcement vulnerabilities, according to the Daily Mail.In a lawsuit seeking to block Biden’s CBP One, the CIS added that the secretive flights are “legally dubious.”If the CBP refuses to disclose the locations for fear of “grave” consequences, it is likely not a program that should continue, the agency alleged, per the Daily Mail.Musk has notoriously been outspoken against Biden’s lax border policies — especially since visiting the southern border in Texas in September when he said he witnessed “some pretty extreme” migrants crossing into the US.Musk mentioned during a live stream from Eagle Pass how he heard a man hopped the border with facial tattoos, including teardrops, which he said “means they have murdered someone and they are so proud of having murdered someone that they tattoo — one tear on their face for every one person that they killed.”People on the terror watch list are crossing the border in high numbers. It's only a matter of time before they do something. Crazy the Biden administration admitted using tax payer dollars to fly unvetted illegals throughout the country.