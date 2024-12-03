Economy Trump suggests Canada become 51st state

GettyImages-1738706721-247ae6d83e2e4624b4645a37cca0d9f1.jpg



President-elect Trump suggested to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week that if a tariff for failing to address trade and immigration issues would kill the neighbor to the north’s economy, maybe it should become the 51st state, sources told Fox News.

Last Friday, Trudeau flew to Mar-a-Lago unannounced after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Specifically, Trump is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their failures to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S.

Now, new details are beginning to emerge about the meeting between the two men, which Trump called "very productive."

Before nibbling on crab cocktail and slurping down oysters, the issues of tariffs, border security and trade deficits were front and center.

The president-elect told the prime minister if Canada cannot fix the border issues and trade deficit, he will levy a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods on day one when he returns to office.

Trudeau told Trump he cannot levy the tariff because it would kill the Canadian economy completely. Trump replied – asking, so your country can't survive unless it's ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion?

Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, sources told Fox News.


Trump suggests Canada become 51st state after Trudeau said tariff would kill economy: sources

President-elect Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau his country should become the 51st state if it can't fix trade and immigration issues without ripping off the U.S.
Vancouver will have a basketball team again with an influx of basketball Americans.
 
Think im just gonna avoid politics for the next four years. Trump supporters think its funny for he's "meme'ing". When in actuality Trump is actually this fucking retarded.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Think im just gonna avoid politics for the next four years. Trump supporters think its funny for he's "meme'ing". When in actuality Trump is actually this fucking retarded.
Let´s see if he tries to buy Greenland again and throws another toddler fit when he is told to fuck off.
 
Ok, is this what we're going to pretend to be scared/outraged/confused about this week?
 
