International Trump: 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with ‘no room’ for delay

iStock-696877456-1080x675.jpg


“Tomorrow — tariffs 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico. And that’ll start,” Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room. “They’re going to have to have a tariff.”

Trump has said the tariffs are to force the two U.S. neighbors to step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration. But Trump has also indicated that he wants to eliminate the Americas’ trade imbalances as well and push more factories to relocate in the United States.

In February, Trump put a 10% tariff on imports from China. He reemphasized Monday that the rate would be doubling to 20% on Tuesday.

“no room left for Mexico or for Canada” to avoid the steep new tariffs, which were also set to tax Canadian energy products such as oil and electricity at a lower 10% rate.


Canada’s foreign minister says her country is ready with a response when President Donald Trump’s tariffs begin Tuesday.

More: https://apnews.com/article/trump-tariffs-mexico-canada-b19e004dddb579c373b247037e04424b
 
Beautiful. Import from China is very important for businesses like supermarkets and so on.

Ofc import tariffs will be added to price for retail customers in the end.

There tariffs will pay customers in U.S.

Not likely workforce and waste handling in U.S is cheaper than in China.

Actually for example to produce all stuff locally in U.S is beautiful idea.
However will be public happy to pay more?
 
Well see how this works put. It's on him if it works as he plans or doesn't.
 
Imagine for example you have factory producing production where raw metallic aluminum is used?
Ofc you purchase where is cheaper if the same quality.

So Candian aluminum or Iceland, NZ import etc.

Will add more price for end production, stuff factory in U.S is selling.
 
Why do you think it's a beautiful idea to produce all stuff locally?
Do you understand the benefits of trade?
The price of everything is now going up.
 
Yes, I do know.
Locally to produce often is more expensive.

In the same Europe and U.S initially almost all phones were locally produced.
Shoes, stocks, nails, forks, stuff for kitchen and household.

Looks that Trump wants to see some kind of U.S in 1937 th situation....almost all local production..
 
The trade war he’s creating will not bring factory workers jobs back to the United States. it isn't externally that you have to look in order to bring these jobs back, it is internally. You can't attack other countries, if you want the jobs. You have to make your own country more appealing to employers , he’s not even a major advocate for clean energy and new resources inside the U.S which would make us energy independent in the long run he shut most of that down as well .

Looks like just another day on here where we’ll be pointing out Trumps horrendous decisions while fending off the uneducated on here ? 😂
 
I think it would be good messaging to show the current trade and tarrif imbalance. Perhaps the average Trump hater might agree that trying to level the playing field could be a good idea.
 
So what's beautiful about it?
Very few will benefit from these tariffs.
The cost of living will go up for everyone.
And many will lose their jobs.
 
O.K for example it isn't bad idea to put tariffs on mobile phones imported from China.
Actually it isn't bad idea to produce such stuff locally.

However if you will see more expensive socks and items for household in retail store...then do know that it is cos tariffs increase.
 
Our economy is exponentially larger than basically everyone we trade with except China.

This idea you dorks have that there shouldn't be a trade deficit is just completely and utterly retarded.

No one can compete with our purchasing power, it's going to naturally create trade deficits with whatever country we decide to do business in, lmao.
 
We get real cheap oil from Canada by like 60% of our imports this isn’t going to go well for people who complained about Bidens gas prices etc etc …

Canada also supplies us with 30% of our electricity.

Another win for Trump…yay heres a MAGA guy celebrating on the forum as I post this …<{JustBleed}>

.I really hope everyone just starts boycotting us in every product line . Maybe it’ll actually stop very bad motions going into effect because most of the things this guy wants to happen is not only counterproductive it’s dangerous.
 
Well Trump did increase the trade deficit by 36% in his first term. Might be trying to get some of that back. Doubt it will be done with tariffs though
 
Chyna Losing Steam.



 
