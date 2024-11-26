Sweater of AV
Trump threatens China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs
The president-elect said he plans to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% on China on his first day in office.
Donald Trump says he will hit China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs on day one of his presidency, in an effort to force them to crack down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling into the US.
The president-elect said that immediately after his inauguration on 20 January he will sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico and Canada. He also said an additional 10% tariff will be levied on China until the government there blocks smuggling of the synthetic opioid fentanyl from the country. If Trump follows through with the threats it will mark a major escalation in tensions with America's three biggest trading partners.
The tariffs on Mexico and Canada will remain in place until the two countries clamp down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants illegally crossing the border, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
"Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem," he said. "It is time for them to pay a very big price!"
In a separate post, Trump attacked Beijing for failing to follow through on promises he said Chinese officials made to carry out the death penalty for people caught dealing fentanyl. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington told the BBC "the idea of China knowingly allowing fentanyl precursors to flow into the United States runs completely counter to facts and reality".
"China believes that China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. No one will win a trade war or a tariff war," he added.