Looks like Trudeau getting ahead of things before his own election. Will this result in a good outcome? I know they don't see eye to eye on much but likely can understand each other's positions.
https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...mp-friday-florida-globe-mail-says-2024-11-29/
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Donald Trump's Florida resort on Friday to meet with the U.S. President-elect, days after Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Canadian imports over border-related concerns.
Trudeau, whose public itinerary did not list a scheduled visit to Florida, was seen leaving a hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida, to go to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, according to a Reuters witness.
Trudeau's office and Trump's representatives did not immediately responded to requests for comment.
Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico until the countries clamped down on drugs, particularly fentanyl, and migrants crossing their borders with the U.S.
Officials from Mexico, Canada and China, along with major industry groups, have warned that the hefty tariffs threatened by Trump would harm the economies of all countries involved, cause inflation to spike and damage job markets.
Trudeau:
“One of the things that is really important to understand is that Donald Trump, when he makes statements like that, he plans on carrying them out. There’s no question about it,” Trudeau told reporters during an unrelated Friday morning news conference. “Our responsibility is to point out that in this way he would be actually not just be harming Canadians, who work so well with the United States; he’d actually be raising prices for American citizens as well and hurting American industry and businesses.”
Trudeau said he looks forward to having “lots of great conversations” with Trump and that the two will “work together to meet some of the concerns and respond to some of the issues.”
