Social Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
44,568
Reaction score
98,163
Sounds like the end has arrived for Canada's golden child. I assume most Canadians are happy about this.


OTTAWA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday.

The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
Sources told the Globe and Mail that they did not know definitely when Trudeau would announce his plans to leave but said they expect it would happen before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday. An increasing number of Liberal parliamentarians, alarmed by a series of gloomy polls, have publicly urged Trudeau to quit.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. The prime minister's regularly published schedule for Monday said he would participate virtually in a cabinet committee meeting on Canada-U.S. relations. It remains unclear whether Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new Liberal leader is selected, the Globe and Mail report added.

--------------------------

update: resigns.


 
Last edited:
Last edited:
Damn didn't know it was that bad in Canada.

carbon tax didn't go over too well I take it.
 
wh4tttt said:
Damn didn't know it was that bad in Canada.

carbon tax didn't go over too well I take it.
Click to expand...

What's really evil is he exempted home heating oil because that's what people on the east coast (his voters) use and absolutely gouged natural gas, which people in central Canada (who didn't vote for him) use.

Liberals - making little old ladies on fixed incomes choose between food and heat in the winter. So compassionate. At least he offered them assisted suicide.

Canada and California legalized assisted suicide at about the same time. Since then, California has had less than 1000 assisted suicides. Canada has has over 50,000. His solution to the rising cost of universal Healthcare is to kill everyone who needs to actually use it.
 
PaddyO'malley said:
One step forwards towards #GlobalUnification for all!

They surely shall enjoy the many Freedoms, Prosperity, and #AmericanGumption which was come with being part of Our Great Nation! Darkness times was over my Brothers and Sisters of the Great North, time for our Passion For Liberty to shine brightly the path to #Unity !

#SupportUnification #Area51 #NorthMichigan #YesWeCanada #ProsperityToTheSky2025 #RoadTo60States
Click to expand...
Holy shit a coherent sentence. Did someone hack this clowns account?
 
wh4tttt said:
Damn didn't know it was that bad in Canada.

carbon tax didn't go over too well I take it.
Click to expand...

I was looking at some of their economic metrics the other day to see how they would fare as #51 and I'm pretty sure Sherdog has a higher GDP per capita than Canada.

Trudeau's government took that economy out at the knees and trampled all over it. The country is basically a hilariously bloated real estate market at this point. Whoever's next in line has a hell of a mess to clean up.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Trudeau's government took that economy out at the knees and trampled all over it. The country is basically a hilariously bloated real estate market at this point. Whoever's next in line has a hell of a mess to clean up.
Click to expand...

Scrap the carbon tax and do away with zoning laws. The first one is obvious. The second one is drastic but necessary because the housing crisis is only getting worse.

There are so many commercial buildings sitting vacant in Canada. Building more homes isn't going to cut it. We can't possibly keep up with the demand. We need to allow lower income people, especially young people, to buy or rent commercial units in cities and live in them.

It should never have come to this, but here we are.
 
Polls suggest if an election were held right now it would be one of the most lopsided elections of my lifetime in favor of conservatives.

I won't believe he will step down until he actually does, the majority of Canada have been hoping and waiting for this for a long time.
 
As a completely uneducated outsider, it seemed inevitable... hopefully the next thing is better.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Scrap the carbon tax and do away with zoning laws. The first one is obvious. The second one is drastic but necessary because the housing crisis is only getting worse.

There are so many commercial buildings sitting vacant in Canada. Building more homes isn't going to cut it. We can't possibly keep up with the demand. We need to allow lower income people, especially young people, to buy or rent commercial units in cities and live in them.

It should never have come to this, but here we are.
Click to expand...

Carbon tax is a no-brainer. I'd have other suggestions regarding housing but I'm curious to see how things go up there.

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if Canada has a pretty massive rebound in a few years. There's no way that country should be remotely close to this state.
 
He likely doesn’t have a choice. Their scheduled caucus meeting on Wednesday will be a revolt if he doesn’t resign on Monday or Tuesday. The question now is whether he’ll prorogue to allow for a leadership race.
 
Once he is done he is either going to need a security detail for the rest of his life or flee the country. He might be the most hated man in Canadian history except for maybe Robert Pickton.... wait I heard that they were buddies ?
IDGETKTFO said:
Holy shit a coherent sentence. Did someone hack this clowns account?
Click to expand...
He is not a clown, he is the best performance artist on sherdog show some respect.
 
Lycandroid said:
Once he is done he is either going to need a security detail for the rest of his life or flee the country. He might be the most hated man in Canadian history except for maybe Robert Pickton.... wait I heard that they were buddies ?

He is not a clown, he is the best performance artist on sherdog show some respect.
Click to expand...
<FookIsThatGuy><DisgustingHHH>
 
Sweater of AV said:
Carbon tax is a no-brainer. I'd have other suggestions regarding housing but I'm curious to see how things go up there.

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised if Canada has a pretty massive rebound in a few years. There's no way that country should be remotely close to this state.
Click to expand...
Excuse my interjection, but Trump returning to office may have a negative impact on the Canadian economy.

During his first term, Trump increased American oil production, which decreased the oil price. The energy sector is the largest portion of the Canadian economy, and oil and gas is the largest portion of the energy sector.

A big problem for Canada going forward is the cancellation of the Energy East pipeline under Trudeau, during Trump's first term. If Trump puts a tariff on Canadian oil, Canada is going to suffer prioritizing north-south pipeline development over east-west because Energy East would have to start over from scratch and the cost of building stuff is higher.

It's a testament to Trudeau's incompetence that the Canadian dollar, an oil dollar, has been losing ground to the USD during a time of high oil prices.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cajun
Elections Trudeau Visits Trump
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
Hannibal Lector
H
G
Elections Trudeau' Liberals loss second Liberal stronghold, in byelection loss
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Ruthless Ryan
Ruthless Ryan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,851
Messages
56,743,068
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top