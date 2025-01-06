Scrap the carbon tax and do away with zoning laws. The first one is obvious. The second one is drastic but necessary because the housing crisis is only getting worse.



There are so many commercial buildings sitting vacant in Canada. Building more homes isn't going to cut it. We can't possibly keep up with the demand. We need to allow lower income people, especially young people, to buy or rent commercial units in cities and live in them.



It should never have come to this, but here we are.