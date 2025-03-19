Canada is in advanced talks with the European Union to join the bloc’s new project to expand its military industry, a move that would allow Canada to be part of building European fighter jets and other military equipment at its own industrial facilities.The budding defence cooperation between Canada and the European Union, which is racing to shore up its industry to lower reliance on the United States, would boost Canada’s military manufacturers and offer the country a new market at a time when its relationship with the United States has become frayed.Shaken by a crisis in the two nations’ longstanding alliance since President Trump’s election, Canada has started moving closer to Europe.The military industry collaboration with the European Union highlights how traditional U.S. allies are deepening their ties without U.S. participation to insulate themselves from Mr. Trump’s unpredictable moves.Canada’s new leader, Prime Minister Mark Carney, this week made Paris and London the destinations of his first overseas trip since taking office on Friday, calling Canada 'the most European of non-European countries.'Ursula von der Leyen, Justin Trudeau and Antonio CostaSo much for Donald Trump’s 51st state, Canada seems to be eyeing EU membership instead, with 46% of Canadians in favour according to a new poll.While the US president repeatedly muses about making Canada the US' 51st state, Canadians are looking across the pond for new alliances.A new Abacus Data poll shows that almost every other Canadian would support joining the EU, with 29% against and 25% undecided.That’s far more enthusiasm than Trump’s secession plans for Canada, which only 10% of Canadians support.This poll was conducted before Trump made good on his plans to impose tariffs on the northern neighbour, which could push support for joining the US even lower.Support for EU membership among Canadians is even slightly higher than in the UK. A January poll showed 45% of Brits in favour of rejoining the EU – a gap that’s within the margin of error.When asked by Euractiv about Canada's eligibility for EU membership, Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said: "We are honoured with the results of such a poll. It shows the attractiveness of the EU. It shows the appreciation of a very large share of Canadian citizens for the EU – for its values."Pinho did not directly rule out Canada's European prospects, but stressed that there are 'criteria foreseen in the treaties, indeed, which foresee what is necessary for an application, for an accession to take place.'Canada already has a free-trade agreement with the EU, which is its second-largest export destination after the United States.About 68 per cent of those surveyed said they had a positive view of the bloc, which is double the amount of people - 34 per cent - who said they had a positive view of the US.