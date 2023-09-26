A little confusing...apparently, if I understand this right, this was a partial summary judgement for Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit.



It resolves the key claim in James' lawsuit, but there are still 6 more issues in dispute in the case, whose trial is to begin Monday.



It's a non-jury trial, with this same guy running it, and he gets to decide on the punishments, so Trump is probably fucked.