Crime Trump found liable for fraud in NY civil case

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth.

The decision was issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.

James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.

The judge's ruling:
NY ruling on Trump business fraud - DocumentCloud
 
Trump's lawyers were also fined thousands of $ for making frivolous arguments in court filings lmao.

Judge: "Exacerbating defendants' obstreperous conduct is their continued reliance on bogus arguments, in papers and oral argument...This is a fantasy world, not the real world. "
 
Can they show a breakdown of what he “overvalued” like which property and what their support is for stating its over valued. Or any motivated poster can summarize an example.
 
A little confusing...apparently, if I understand this right, this was a partial summary judgement for Letitia James' $250 million lawsuit.

It resolves the key claim in James' lawsuit, but there are still 6 more issues in dispute in the case, whose trial is to begin Monday.

It's a non-jury trial, with this same guy running it, and he gets to decide on the punishments, so Trump is probably fucked.
 
Great. Another boost in the polls for Trump.
 
I mean is it really up for debate? This story broke during the 2016 campaign and has been true the entire time.

I don't think anyone for his team has even tried to deny this, only ignore it.
This is the guy who will drain the swamp and end the corruption that exists in the establishment.
 
I mean why wouldn't they?

It becomes a problem when you overvalue your property to leverage your assets for loans while simultaneously undervaluing the value of the same property to avoid taxes.
 
"In opposition, defendants absurdly suggest that "the calculations of square footage is a subjective process that could lead to differing results or opinions based on the method employed to conduct the calculation. Well yes, perhaps, if the area is rounded or oddly shaped, it is possible measurements of square footage could come to slightly differing results due to user error. Good-faith measurements could vary by as much as 10-20%, not 200%."

<TheDonald>
 
I never commented on Donnie's doings. I'm sure his crimes are understated in accordance with current law.

Probably more widespread fiscal damage done by governments to your average person though than a business man operating for his own personal ego in a much narrower sphere.
 
