HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 22,412
- Reaction score
- 37,686
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud on Tuesday by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth.
The decision was issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.
James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.
...
The judge's ruling:
NY ruling on Trump business fraud - DocumentCloud
The decision was issued by Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan.
James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.
...
The judge's ruling:
NY ruling on Trump business fraud - DocumentCloud
Last edited: