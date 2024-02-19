Trump-supporting truckers stage NYC drive boycott after $350M legal hit Trump-supporting truckers boycott NYC drive over $350M fraud judgment disappointment.

A group of truck drivers who support former President Trump have announced they will not be driving to New York City as a means of expressing their disappointment with the civil fraud judgment that fined Trump more than $350 million last week.This all comes in response to Trump being barred from operating his business in New York for three years and being found liable for more than $350 million in damages in the civil fraud case brought against him, his family and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James.New York Judge Arthur Engoron handed down his ruling Friday after a months-long trial that began in October and stemmed from James' lawsuit that accused the former president of inflating his assets and committing fraud.As a result, many pro-Trump truck drivers across the country have not taken the ruling lightly.The New York governor has told business owners in her state that there is “nothing to worry about” after Donald Trump was fined $355m and temporarily banned from engaging in commerce in the state when he lost his civil fraud trial Friday.In an interview on the New York radio show the Cats Roundtable with the supermarket billionaire John Catsimatidis, Kathy Hochul sought to quell fears in some quarters that the penalties handed to Trump for engaging in fraudulent business practices could chill the state’s commercial climate.Asked if businesspeople should be worried that if prosecutors could “do that to the former president, they can do that to anybody”, Hochul said: “Law-abiding and rule-following New Yorkers who are businesspeople have nothing to worry about because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior.”She added that the fraud case against Trump resulted from “really an extraordinary, unusual circumstance”.Hochul’s comments were directed at some New York business leaders who said they were concerned that the attorney general Letitia James’s case against Trump could deter businesses and investment from coming to the state. Hochul noted James’s case demonstrated how Trump and some allies obtained favorable bank loans and insurance rates with inflated real estate values.Truck drivers are refusing to pickup loads to New York after Trump fine.New York business owners are worried after the court ruling.Politically motivated attacks against Trump in New York could cause them to lose buisness.