Crime New York will send National Guard to subways after a string of violent crimes

BY ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Updated 4:50 PM BRT, March 6, 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans Wednesday to send the National Guard to the New York City subway system to help police search passengers’ bags for weapons, following a series of high-profile crimes on city trains.

Hochul, a Democrat, said she will deploy 750 members of the National Guard to the subways to assist the New York Police Department with bag searches at entrances to busy train stations.

“For people who are thinking about bringing a gun or knife on the subway, at least this creates a deterrent effect. They might be thinking, ‘You know what, it just may just not be worth it because I listened to the mayor and I listened to the governor and they have a lot more people who are going to be checking my bags,’” Hochul said at a news conference in New York City.

The move came as part of a larger effort from the governor’s office to address crime in the subway, which included a legislative proposal to ban people from trains for three years if they are convicted of assaulting a subway passenger and the installation of cameras in conductor cabins to protect transit workers.

The deployment of the National Guard would bolster an enhanced presence of NYPD officers in the subway system. The governor said she will also send 250 state troopers and police officers from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency, to help with the bag searches.

Hochul has tried to mount a more aggressive public safety messaging strategy after Republicans campaigned on crime concerns and performed well in House races around New York City in the 2022 elections.

Her subway plan is “another unfortunate example of policymaking through overreaction and overreach,” Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.

“Sound policy making will not come from overreacting to incidents that, while horrible and tragic, should not be misrepresented as a crime wave and certainly don’t call for a reversion to failed broken windows policies of the past,” she said, referring to the policing theory that going after smaller crimes can help stem greater disorder.
Overall, crime has dropped in New York City since a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, and killings are down on the subway system. But rare fatal shootings and shovings on the subway can put residents on edge. Just last week, a passenger slashed a subway conductor in the neck, delaying trains.

Police in New York have long conducted random bag checks at subway entrances, though passengers are free to refuse and leave the station, raising questions of whether the searches are an effective policing tactic in a subway system that serves over 3 million riders per day.

https://apnews.com/article/new-york...-guard-crime-f046ecaac79601f6113efa8a0c8f25c7
 
Reptilians duking it out on Spidermang. LOL.



I don't know the specifics involved here but in theory I am all for it. Progressives support public transit but then don't have the stomach to enforce rules in a way that makes it a viable alternative to driving. It can't just be safe, it has to be orderly and pleasant. That means lunatic homeless people who are screaming left and right need to be thrown out even if they haven't physically touched anyone.

You see this with fare evasion too. Progressives support the idea of transit but will make excuses for those who jump turnstiles by saying "well make it free if people can't afford to pay", not realizing that fare evaders are just antisocial types who do it because they can get away with it. Not to mention there's been studies that show that making transit free doesn't increase ridership, improving qualify through higher frequencies and better connectivity does. More ridership will never happen if fare evasion is tolerated or if the experience of riding isn't safe and pleasant.
 
Islam Imamate said:
- And someone always pay. If some people ride free, they will tax to pay. Because the train will still have spending, manutention.
 
That's true but its also true of roads which don't come anywhere near paying for themselves and yet if you try to institute tolls or congestion pricing its politically very unpopular.
 
So the outcome of soft DA’s is ultimately that you need a police state with actual soldiers to bring about some semblance of order?

That is the end goal. Stop and frisk was bad and racist in Chicago years ago but now it is a good thing in subways of NYC.

They want lawlessness so they can come and take total control of us under the guise of belong to clean up the crime.

Idiots are cheering on bail reform and light sentences because it helps the less fortunate but in reality they are helping to move us further to a one nation world.
 
Agreed across the board.

Having spent years in these subways, I never felt comfortable. Always piss and filth. Always a crazy person around.

I never had headphones in and always put my back against a wall when possible.

It got worse as time went on.
 
I actually had a run in with National guard in the subways before so this isn’t necessarily new.

Looking back, it was kind of wild. Just on my way to work when they asked me to open my pack.

I was taken so off guard I just did it and kept going.
 
That is the end goal. Stop and frisk was bad and racist in Chicago years ago but now it is a good thing in subways of NYC.

They want lawlessness so they can come and take total control of us under the guise of belong to clean up the crime.

Idiots are cheering on bail reform and light sentences because it helps the less fortunate but in reality they are helping to move us further to a one nation world.
- In my opinion the ending goal is putting armed private security on those subway and other places, because some politician is business partner with a firm.
 
go soft on crime, make heroes out of pieces of shit like Rashad Penny, condemn heroes like the Marine who choked that scumbag out, and attack the police....and you wonder why crime has gotten really bad?

lol.
 
This would make perfect sense if it was just your typical political money grab but they want total control.

The only thing keeping a shred of control in the hands of the citizens of the US is that we still have the right to own guns. If we did not have that right still, we would have been crushed far worse and far sooner.
 
