Didn't see this posted yet.

"Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers tell a New York appeals court that he faces “insurmountable difficulties” in securing the $464 million bond from lenders...

Trump’s lawyers told a New York appeals court that the former president had approached 30 underwriters to try to secure the $464 million bond required for him to proceed with his appeal of Engoron’s judgment in the financial fraud trial, but none had agreed to lend him the money...

“The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in a court filing....

James has said that if Trump does not come up with the full bond amount, she would go after his real estate assets.

"Obtaining such cash through a 'fire sale' of real estate holdings would inevitably result in massive, irrecoverable losses — textbook irreparable injury," Trump’s lawyers wrote in their filing.

Last month, Engoron ordered Trump to pay the state $355 million plus interest for years of fraudulent business practices, including the inflation of his assets to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates.

Trump is appealing the decision, which obliges him to deposit 110% of the total amount owed into an escrow account as the appeals court hears the case."

https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-le...-in-fraud-case-his-lawyers-say-190558285.html

If Trump is such a great businessman worth billions of dollars, why can't he get a loan from any North American lender?
 
Sure there are banks out there that would love to take on the rising star that is Donald and stake this outlier of a lawsuit claim?
 
Remember when trump got so mad at his coauthor for saying trump isnt a billionaire that he sued him lol
 
I predict this thread will consist of a bunch of people who have never had $450 to their name mocking Trump for not having $450 in liquid assets.
 
This gets better by the day. What's next?

Peek-a-boo gunna seize Trump assets.

Could there be A Supreme Court intervention?
 
rearnakedchoke said:
Sure there are banks out there that would love to take on the rising star that is Donald and stake this outlier of a lawsuit claim?

Especially when the case will ever so obviously be overturned on appeal and he won't ever have to pay a single penny of the judgement--all the best people are saying so; isn't that right @Whippy McGee?

Hardly seems possible that not a single lender will help him; so saaaad <45>
 
