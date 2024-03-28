Crime Letitia James Under Pressure to Prosecute Jon Stewart for selling his New York home 829% over market value

www.newsweek.com

Letitia James under pressure to prosecute Jon Stewart

Comedian faced criticism after it was reported that he sold his New York City apartment for significantly more than market value.
nypost.com

Jon Stewart benefited by 829% ‘overvalue’ of his NYC home even as he labels Trump’s civil case ‘not victimless’

Jon Stewart is facing online backlash after saying Donald Trump’s case overvaluing his properties was “not victimless,” and sleuths found his own records.
People on social media have called for New York Attorney General Letitia James to prosecute late-night show host Jon Stewart as she did former President Donald Trump after it was reported that Stewart sold his city apartment for $15.6 million more than it was worth.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that Stewart sold his Tribeca penthouse in 2014 for $17.5 million. At the time, the 6,280-square-foot property had a market value of about $1.882 million, according to the City of New York's Assessment Roll 2013-2014, making the sale price roughly 830 percent higher.

People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. Jon Stewart sold his New York way over its market value and according to himself that is not a victimless crime.
 
Wait your turn,

Get in line…
 
There's no self-evident crime here. If someone wants to call Stewart a hypocrite anyone is entirely welcome, but that's not a civil/criminal charge.
 
Hey look, another idiot who latched on to this garbage article to try to minimize Trump's criminal behavior.

Here's a tip. If your "gotcha" article cites Tim Pool's opinion to back up their claims, it's not accurate or credible.
 
