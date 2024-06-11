  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Tom Aspinall vs Eddie Hall unreleased sparring footage

achoo42

achoo42

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 2, 2020
Messages
1,914
Reaction score
3,953


Eddie doesn't look half bad for a man pushing 400 lbs.
 
Eddie honestly looks terrible, size is a factor for him being slow and easily winded but I've seen guys who boxed for years, stopped, got morbidly obese and picked up boxing again in their 30s just out of love and to lose weight who look like super athletes compared to Hall. Hall really charges into his punches, telegraphs everything and doesn't show much technique. He's a freak athlete and a giant powerhouse, Tom's gotta respect that while also making sure not to hurt him. Eddie's going to look a lot better because of those things than he actually is in sparring.
 
Eddie Hall might not be the greatest example, but I wish the UFC would uncap the HW limit. What if you put Aspinall's mind into Hall's body, he would be a juggernaut. We could see some new life at HW with a new limit. I don't buy that 265 is a universal weight that all the big guys can make. There might be some giants like Valuev who would train MMA if it was allowed. UFC can choose who they sign or don't, or cut guys if they get morbidly obese.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Eddie honestly looks terrible, size is a factor for him being slow and easily winded but I've seen guys who boxed for years, stopped, got morbidly obese and picked up boxing again in their 30s just out of love and to lose weight who look like super athletes compared to Hall. Hall really charges into his punches, telegraphs everything and doesn't show much technique. He's a freak athlete and a giant powerhouse, Tom's gotta respect that while also making sure not to hurt him. Eddie's going to look a lot better because of those things than he actually is in sparring.
Click to expand...

The difference is exactly what you said. These guys have been boxing for years, they have muscle memory. Eddie has been a strongman all his life and picked up boxing relatively recently. He weighs close to 400 lbs. The fact that he isn't wheezing his guts out after two minutes of sparring with Tom Aspinall is a testament to his athletic capabilities.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Eddie honestly looks terrible, size is a factor for him being slow and easily winded but I've seen guys who boxed for years, stopped, got morbidly obese and picked up boxing again in their 30s just out of love and to lose weight who look like super athletes compared to Hall. Hall really charges into his punches, telegraphs everything and doesn't show much technique. He's a freak athlete and a giant powerhouse, Tom's gotta respect that while also making sure not to hurt him. Eddie's going to look a lot better because of those things than he actually is in sparring.
Click to expand...
Really?

I though he looked good or a guy who is like 350lbs and does fuck around a lot and not boxes seriously.

Tom is as good as they come. Of course he is going to play with Eddie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Tom Aspinall vs Strong Man and Kickboxing Champions
Replies
12
Views
930
OldBoy91
O
TCE
News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fatback96
Fatback96

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,132
Messages
55,674,767
Members
174,890
Latest member
dcochran88

Share this page

Back
Top