Tom Aspinall vs Eddie Hall unreleased sparring footage

Eddie honestly looks terrible, size is a factor for him being slow and easily winded but I've seen guys who boxed for years, stopped, got morbidly obese and picked up boxing again in their 30s just out of love and to lose weight who look like super athletes compared to Hall. Hall really charges into his punches, telegraphs everything and doesn't show much technique. He's a freak athlete and a giant powerhouse, Tom's gotta respect that while also making sure not to hurt him. Eddie's going to look a lot better because of those things than he actually is in sparring.