Tom Aspinall is getting treated like Manny Pacquiao of 2009

Tom with the killer instinct finishing his opponents while in his prime, yet his time being wasted while in his prime.

Jones is like Mayweather ducking prime Pacquiao from 2008-2010. Wasting these good years while both Jones and Mayweather were claiming GOAT status and no other fighter is on their level.

The only difference between Jones and Floyd is Jones is more educated, or at least he knows what not to say like telling a Filipino man to go back to eating sushi.

Yes, Tom has been on fire like 2009 Pacquiao and these prime years are being wasted. No more opponents for him until we see Aspinall vs Jones. This is the fight everyone wants to see and nothing else in the HW division.
 
Yeah 38 year old jones is waiting for 29 year old Tom to be out of his prime fuck this place comes up with the most retarded shit sometimes 🤣
 
There’s strategy behind it. Prime years differ for each athlete. There’s different reasons behind it other than age. It can be injury, getting KO’ed by another opponent, personal reasons, etc. Jones should shut his mouth and admit that Tom is a major threat to him rather than talking like his shat don’t stink. Him claiming he’s the GOAT after all the controversies he’s been through is just his sociopathic personality believing his own lies.
 
