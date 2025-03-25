Tom Aspinall is getting treated like Manny Pacquiao of 2009

Tom with the killer instinct finishing his opponents while in his prime, yet his time being wasted while in his prime.



Jones is like Mayweather ducking prime Pacquiao from 2008-2010. Wasting these good years while both Jones and Mayweather were claiming GOAT status and no other fighter is on their level.



The only difference between Jones and Floyd is Jones is more educated, or at least he knows what not to say like telling a Filipino man to go back to eating sushi.



Yes, Tom has been on fire like 2009 Pacquiao and these prime years are being wasted. No more opponents for him until we see Aspinall vs Jones. This is the fight everyone wants to see and nothing else in the HW division.