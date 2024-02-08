News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,228
Reaction score
17,037
“On my end, I’ve heard nothing so far,” Aspinall said on his TikTok channel. “As I’ve said plenty of times before, I’m not one to turn down fights. I’m not particularly looking for that fight [against Alex Pereira], but if it’s available and they offer it to me, I will take it. I’m ready to fight.”

Aspinall claimed the interim title with a blistering first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich this past November, but his next fight remains rather murky. He’s called for a matchup with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle that prevented him from competing this past November.

Jones has made it clear that his return will come against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and nobody else. The UFC has backed that request with plans to book Jones vs. Miocic sometime in 2024.

That leaves Aspinall twisting in the wind, especially considering the long standing rumors that perhaps Jones and Miocic could retire after they eventually clash.

“There’s been a lot of shouts about who I should fight next,” Aspinall said. “I’m ready to fight. Let me know. It’s as simple as that. Let me know who and where.

“I’m like the easiest guy ever to entice to a fight. Every time the UFC has asked me to fight, I said yeah. I’ve never even questioned who, when, where, anything like that. Make me an offer, and it’s highly likely I’ll say yeah.”

Ideally, Aspinall wants to compete at least twice in 2024. But with the UFC schedule quickly filling and fights booked up until April, he might be looking at a summer return.

There’s a good chance, however, that the UFC will return to the U.K. later this year, and that might present Aspinall with the perfect location to defend his title.

“I’d like to have two – two fights is perfect,” Aspinall said. “I think if we can have one around early summer time, and then one the back end of the year, that’s realistic and it’s ideal. Obviously, I’d like to have more, but you’ve got to be realistic about it.

www.mmafighting.com

Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’

Tom Aspinall isn’t exactly looking for a fight against Alex Pereira but if that’s the matchup needed to headline UFC 300 in April, he’s ready to go.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
I feel like it's on the table via DDP said no & Khamzat not being able to get into the US. I think the UFC would prefer this to say Strickland vs Izzy 2. They'd probably prefer Alex vs Izzy 3 over both but I doubt Izzy is keen on fighting at 205.

Personally I hope Khamzat/Izzy gets made. The starpower, the auras, the style contrast, & the build-up would be yuge. Throw in Usman/Shavkat or Gane/Pavlovich and we're good.
 
Dude wants to fight. Can’t hate on him for that. I wish more champs had that same desire to beat the next guy in line. And the guy after that.. Fight more often. And we know he won’t be trying to get a second belt.
 
If that's what we end up with, it's sad.
 
Then why does he keep hinting at it through cryptic posts?
 
Captain Herb said:
What is the point of that fight?
Click to expand...
There isn't one really.

I suppose it keeps Tom busy while somebody at HW establishes themself as being the next contender for the interim belt since nobody right now deserves it.

Probably the Alemida/Blaydes winner.

Gane still needs another win, Pavlovich just lost to Aspinall in a minute, Tuivasa and Lewis can't win a fight these days.

Volkov actually probably has the most impressive win streak of any of the contenders right now but he was murked by Aspinall really bad and I'm not sure there's much appetite for a rematch..

Aspinall is in a tough spot, he wants to fight, but the guys he's earned the right to face won't fight him, and nobody else really deserves to fight him right now.
 
It's looking more and more like Belal vs Leon for UFC 300..
 
JoeRowe said:
I feel like it's on the table via DDP said no & Khamzat not being able to get into the US. I think the UFC would prefer this to say Strickland vs Izzy 2. They'd probably prefer Alex vs Izzy 3 over both but I doubt Izzy is keen on fighting at 205.

Personally I hope Khamzat/Izzy gets made. The starpower, the auras, the style contrast, & the build-up would be yuge. Throw in Usman/Shavkat or Gane/Pavlovich and we're good.
Click to expand...
Borz is in Las Vegas. There was a thread about it. In a pic with Till, and Latifi.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kohelet
News UFC 295 odds: With Jon Jones injured, Tom Aspinall opens as early betting favorite over Sergei Pavlo
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
jaberwock555
jaberwock555
Substance Abuse
Tom Aspinall Calls for Jon Jones to be Stripped: "I Should be the Real Champion."
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
8K
dc007
dc007
Corrado Soprano
Jon Jones congratulates Tom Aspinall
Replies
13
Views
925
DarthChen731
DarthChen731
Substance Abuse
Henry Cejudo Questions Aspinall's Emotional Reaction to Interim Title Win, "It's Not the Real Thing."
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
7K
Haj01
Haj01
Koya
The problem at HW isn't Jon Jones, it's Stipe
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
don't ask
don't ask

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,960
Messages
55,039,162
Members
174,566
Latest member
tishinmatt

Share this page

Back
Top