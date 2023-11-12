Jon Jones congratulates Tom Aspinall

I am a very petty man so I can understand and analyze pettiness when I see it. Jon Jones congratulated Tom Aspinall on his win but there’s more to this tweet beneath the surface.







-Jon says ‘congratulations on your interim heavyweight championship belt.’ Jon is emphasizing that it’s the interim belt, not legitimate championship.



-Jon says it was ‘an awesome performance’ when in fact it was a devastatingly brutal knockout. Jon has lacked knockout power his entire career (especially with the hands). Instead of complimenting Tom on something he is incapable of doing himself, he says ‘awesome performance.’



-Jon starts the tweet by addressing Aspinall by his first name. Jon ignores standard etiquette and addresses Aspinall directly showing his dominance and status over him. Jon does this to show Aspinall is a youngin and Jones is his elder.