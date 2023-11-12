Jon Jones congratulates Tom Aspinall

I am a very petty man so I can understand and analyze pettiness when I see it. Jon Jones congratulated Tom Aspinall on his win but there’s more to this tweet beneath the surface.



-Jon says ‘congratulations on your interim heavyweight championship belt.’ Jon is emphasizing that it’s the interim belt, not legitimate championship.

-Jon says it was ‘an awesome performance’ when in fact it was a devastatingly brutal knockout. Jon has lacked knockout power his entire career (especially with the hands). Instead of complimenting Tom on something he is incapable of doing himself, he says ‘awesome performance.’

-Jon starts the tweet by addressing Aspinall by his first name. Jon ignores standard etiquette and addresses Aspinall directly showing his dominance and status over him. Jon does this to show Aspinall is a youngin and Jones is his elder.
 
I think it’s a waste of time for the UFC to have Jones be the one to take washed up CTE-pe Miocic out to the pasture.


Just have Jones vs Aspinal and get it over with. Feed Miocic to Pav on the same card.
 
Couldn't just say congratulations on a great performance.... HAAAAAAD to say "Interim"... Classic Jon.
 
1: true for sure.

2: it WAS an awesome performance

3: not seeing it.
 
jones is such a fuckhead

imagine getting a compliment like that from somebody... backhanded compliment bullshit

lol at those of you who don't understand that he's being condescending, he's laying it on pretty thick
 
I think it’s a waste of time for the UFC to have Jones be the one to take washed up CTE-pe Miocic out to the pasture.


Just have Jones vs Aspinal and get it over with. Feed Miocic to Pav on the same card.
Exactly, and create a backup so when Jones pulls out for some new BS, there you go…
 
Jones gonna Jones.
Perfectly written passive aggressiveness though. I wonder sometime if he has writers hired that help him with stuff like this.
 
Jones gonna Jones.
Perfectly written passive aggressiveness though. I wonder sometime if he has writers hired that help him with stuff like this.
Jon's actually a very well-spoken individual and when it comes to the internet side of the trash talk game I'm willing to believe his public speaking skills cross over. Some of the stuff he threw out there when he was beefing with Izzy was absolute gold, and I really don't follow or like that side of the game too much.
 
It seemed like a well written response and congratulation. Aspinall did win the interim belt, and that is the proper way to put forth a written compliment and message What we see is proper syntax from jones and proper usage of factual data. At least jones paid attention in college and writes without Emo font or slang.

It is a reach but I understand this thread is satire. Strange enough one reader in here has gone full retard about jones based on a interpretation of a satirical reading by you. Shows how easy it is to manipulate niave people.
 

Thank God you aren't a lawyer or detective
 
