The striking portion of Ngannou vs Renan (did no one notice this?)

Great overall, performance by Ngannou of course, but did no one notice that he got fucking blasted in the face by Renan and then responded with a totally uncharacteristic panic wrestler response? Ngannou wasn't able to land a single effective punch, he was so far on the outside, staying in kicking range, that his punches missed by miles.



Obviously it's a good thing for his overall game, and he is showing growth and expansion of his skills, but it feels like he's entering a second stage of his fighting style similar to GSP after the Serra incident. Ngannou doesn't have the same confidence in his chin anymore, and it will be interesting to see if his new gunshy style greatly reduces the efficacy of his offensive striking.



Who knows, if he fought someone like Rozenstruik again, would he be able to win a tentative point striking decision over him (with Roz being the more technical fighter)? Because he certainly would not be able to replicate what he did in the first fight with his completely new mentality now.