The striking portion of Ngannou vs Renan (did no one notice this?)

Great overall, performance by Ngannou of course, but did no one notice that he got fucking blasted in the face by Renan and then responded with a totally uncharacteristic panic wrestler response? Ngannou wasn't able to land a single effective punch, he was so far on the outside, staying in kicking range, that his punches missed by miles.

Obviously it's a good thing for his overall game, and he is showing growth and expansion of his skills, but it feels like he's entering a second stage of his fighting style similar to GSP after the Serra incident. Ngannou doesn't have the same confidence in his chin anymore, and it will be interesting to see if his new gunshy style greatly reduces the efficacy of his offensive striking.

Who knows, if he fought someone like Rozenstruik again, would he be able to win a tentative point striking decision over him (with Roz being the more technical fighter)? Because he certainly would not be able to replicate what he did in the first fight with his completely new mentality now.
 
I haven't seen it but by reading the play by play It didn't seem like much of a fight...
 
It was a brief portion of the fight, but yeah you would think after training boxing since leaving UFC he would be more comfortable keeping it standing. Renan has glaring holes in his game so Ngannou took the easiest path to victory.
 
Everyone expected him to wrestle Feriera if you watched feriera getting grapplefucked by jobbers. It was probably the smarter thing to do instead of swangin and bangin with an enormous dude who has bigger reach than you do.

That isn't panic wrestling. Conor panic wrestled.
 
I didn't see panic wrestling at all. He dodged a punch and timed a takedown on a guy that is known for not having a good ground game. It was smart and not to stand and trade with a guy. That's the only shot he had of winning.

I was just glad that Francis wasn't gunshy like after the Stipe loss or didn't fight stupid to regain his aura like some fighters like to do. He fought patient and mature.
 
Im was more alarmed that Ngannou was completely gassed after finishing Ferreira early… bros gas tank has always been subpar but that was surprising.

Those haymakers from Joshua might have some residual effects.

His chin is gone and his gas tank is mid, dudes better off in PFaiL at this point in his career.
 
ultra321 said:
I haven't seen it but by reading the play by play It didn't seem like much of a fight...
It wasn't, they exchanged a couple kicks, 3 For Ngannou and 1 for Renan, they both threw like 5 punches standing. I don't even think Renan landed. Ngannou threw a combo into a well timed takedown, Renan kind of went for a triangle but never had it then got smashed till unconscious.
 
Henan needs to get deported from Brazil and sent to Ireland or Holland. Grappling so shit that it shames the country.
 
Fact Checker said:
Im was more alarmed that Ngannou was completely gassed after finishing Ferreira early… bros gas tank has always been subpar but that was surprising.

Those haymakers from Joshua might have some residual effects.

His chin is gone and his gas tank is mid, dudes better off in PFaiL at this point in his career.
Imagine how shitty all those ufc fighters are that lost to him... just trash
 
Y this in di UFC & #PowerSlap forum Ngannou in PFL ting have nuthin to do wif either org

<{vega}>

Mod-dem move to fantasy matchups or worldwide pls ⤵️
 
duke_droese said:
Henan needs to get deported from Brazil and sent to Ireland or Holland. Grappling so shit that it shames the country.
Funny that there is this innate bias people have based on nationality.
The brazillian guy better know how to grapple, the dagestani has to know how to wrestle, the Dutchman should be a kickboxer, etc.
Thrn when it's turned on its head, that fighter gets more heat than anyone.

Watch Ankalaev get wrestlefucked by Rakic and be put into the Clown Hall of Shame.
 
The sequence in question is at like 2:18 but it looks to me like Francis ducked that punch and it went over his head as he was executing a perfectly timed takedown.

Lol @ calling that panic wrestling.
 
The term panic wrestling is about a guy who never goes for takedowns(unlike Francis) shooting sloppy telegraphed takedowns while failling, not level changing and timing a perfect shot like Francis did last night.

A shit take that could have been better because Francis has shown a shook mentality after a bad loss in the past(Lewis fight after Stipe big brother'd him).
 
