koa pomaikai
Jul 23, 2024
- 388
- 990
PFL is going to be bankrupted by Ngannou.
They did around 10k PPV buys domestically and at half price of what the UFC typically charges for PPV.
They generated around $500,000 in PPV revenue. This is 25% of just Renan’s pursue lol (2 million).
Francis about to bankrupt the PFL. He’s Dana’s new BFF now probably, killing off his competition for the UFC.
It was definitely the right choice to let Francis go. He did horrible PPV numbers in boxing and now back to MMA, it’s worst than the worst PPV UFC ever put on.
PFL talking about how they will surpass UFC 300 with Francis lol.
