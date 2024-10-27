Media Absolutely horrible domestic PPV numbers for Francis Ngannou, no one cares about Ngannou’s name value without UFC

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
388
Reaction score
990
PFL is going to be bankrupted by Ngannou.

They did around 10k PPV buys domestically and at half price of what the UFC typically charges for PPV.

They generated around $500,000 in PPV revenue. This is 25% of just Renan’s pursue lol (2 million).

Francis about to bankrupt the PFL. He’s Dana’s new BFF now probably, killing off his competition for the UFC.

It was definitely the right choice to let Francis go. He did horrible PPV numbers in boxing and now back to MMA, it’s worst than the worst PPV UFC ever put on.

PFL talking about how they will surpass UFC 300 with Francis lol.

 
Ok? Like this is sole victory for the ufc or something. Francis us better off financially now, thats all that should matter
 
Powerslap is bigger than Real Madrid. It was bound to happen.

A man of Dana White's character and integrity, it's hard for any combat sports athlete to survive without that astute vision behind them.

Moment of silence for Dana surviving Ngannou/BB. Must've been more traumatizing than trying out the new slap technique on his wife's face. Great guy.
 
I've been telling people no one cares about Ngannou and he's not one tenth the star he thinks or pfl wants him to be, but man they just wouldn't listen.

No one really cared that much about Ngannou nor did he get much love during his actual run in UFC around here. I mean, even Hunto got much more love on sherdog. I know this because I rated him more highly than most and when you spend a long time on here and converse with others, you kinda remember what the public sentiment has been like about a fighter. I really liked Ngannou and rated him highly during his run, and most did not. I mean, I think Ngannou would've sent Jones to a shadow realm without a doubt.

However, at the end of the day, his MMA career was relatively short, inactive and older, i mean who knows how old he really is, and looked rusty against the other guy, and he's no longer relevant in MMA. Only people who won from signing with PFL is Ngannou and whoever benefits from his bag.

But after his exit from UFC into complete irrelevancy, people wanna be acting like he's Fedor with mainstream fanbase or something like that.
 
Last edited:
There was hardly any advertising or promotion and aside from Ngannou basically everyone on the card was a nobody so not really surprised
 
Isn't this a good thing for you people that love the PFLellator? Eventually they'll go under and the UFC will sign their best fighters and then you'll finally get to see how they stack up!
They should honestly hold an Ngannou event every 3 months and accelerate this.
 
BKMMAFAN said:
Powerslap is bigger than Real Madrid. It was bound to happen.

A man of Dana White's character and integrity, it's hard for any combat sports athlete to survive without that astute vision behind them.

Moment of silence for Dana surviving Ngannou/BB. Must've been more traumatizing than trying out the new slap technique on his wife's face. Great guy.
Click to expand...

Francis was an unscored knockdown from becoming the lineal HW boxing champion. Jfc the reaction if that had actually happened would have been more beautiful than a Los Angeles 10.
 
Fam I bet Ngannou n Dana planned all dis broski devalue PFL den UFC buys dat shit kicks Donn's goofy azz to di curb den set up Ngannou fi di title shot while Aspinall defends di Intercontinental strap against Poatan

Watch it all play oot bet I'm right broski 🫵👀
 
Riyadh season playa, any PPV sale is the cherry on top of the oil money they got.
 
surgeyou1 said:
Do we have to explain how Saudi bankrolls work?
Click to expand...
To be honest, yes. I'm curious to know where the money really comes from. Do they just take it from Saudi citizens' taxes?

Are Saudi/UAE citizens okay with public money being used to fund foreign sporting events (PFL, UFC, etc.)?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,818
Messages
56,413,468
Members
175,207
Latest member
Zippythepinhead

Share this page

Back
Top