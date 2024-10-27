I've been telling people no one cares about Ngannou and he's not one tenth the star he thinks or pfl wants him to be, but man they just wouldn't listen.



No one really cared that much about Ngannou nor did he get much love during his actual run in UFC around here. I mean, even Hunto got much more love on sherdog. I know this because I rated him more highly than most and when you spend a long time on here and converse with others, you kinda remember what the public sentiment has been like about a fighter. I really liked Ngannou and rated him highly during his run, and most did not. I mean, I think Ngannou would've sent Jones to a shadow realm without a doubt.



However, at the end of the day, his MMA career was relatively short, inactive and older, i mean who knows how old he really is, and looked rusty against the other guy, and he's no longer relevant in MMA. Only people who won from signing with PFL is Ngannou and whoever benefits from his bag.



But after his exit from UFC into complete irrelevancy, people wanna be acting like he's Fedor with mainstream fanbase or something like that.